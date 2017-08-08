Community Events and Thing to Do

Manchester Bike Swap

Battenkill Bicycles is hosting its Summer Bike Swap on the front lawn, Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13. The swap is run like a tag sale; bring your bikes to sell at 9 a.m. on Saturday and staff will help you price and sell them. Buyers are welcome to arrive starting at 9:30. The Bike Swap will be open 9:30 to 4 p.m. both days. Proceeds benefit the Manchester Food Cupboard; all successful buyers and sellers are asked to make a donation to the Food Cupboard. (No food donations are accepted.) All bikes brought in for sale must be in a ridable condition; proceeds and unsold bikes must be picked up by 4 p.m. on Sunday, as they are unable to keep or dispose of any unsold bikes. For more information, stop by Battenkill Bicycles, 99 Bonnet Street, Manchester Center, or call 802-362-2734.

Cambridge Book Sale

The Cambridge Historical Society and Museum will be holding a Book Sale on Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 16 Broad Street in Cambridge, N.Y. There will be beautiful coffee table books and other nice books on various subjects available, mostly hardcovers. Come and browse!

Free Indeed in Middletown Springs

Free Indeed is a giant yard sale where everything is free. It will be open for business on Sunday, August 13, from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Middletown Springs Town Green. Plenty of quality school supplies, toys, household items, adult and children’s’ clothing, gifts and more are available, and all are free! Children can enjoy a variety of free activities while parents browse. Free Indeed is sponsored by Middletown Springs Community Church. Call 802-235-2386 with questions.

Cavendish Concert

The Gully Boys play on the Proctorsville Green at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, presenting an amalgamation of style, sound and personality playing originals and cover tunes from all genres. The concert is free and open to everyone, not just Cavendish residents. Bring a blanket or a chair. For information, call Robin at 801-226-7736.

Manchester Concert on the Green

On Wednesday, August 9, local a cappella group So Far will perform as part of Manchester’s Concert on the Green series. Generously sponsored by the Bank of Bennington, the evening will include Manchester Historical Society’s community appreciation celebration. MHS board members will be on hand to share information about Manchester’s history. Stop by the MHS display on the Green to connect, peruse photographs of Manchester’s past and examine Little Eli, a beautifully restored firefighting hand pumper. For more information, go to

manchesterhistoricalsocietyvt.org.

Meteors at Merck

Merck Forest and Farmland Center will host a chance to view the Perseid Meteor Showers on Saturday, August 12, beginning at 8 p.m., as weather permits. Remember your flashlight or headlamp and sturdy footgear. The cost is $3 per person. Bring a blanket and prepare to be awed by the immensity of the skies! Pre-registration is helpful. Merck Forest and Farmland Center is located between Rupert and Dorset, at the top of the hill at 3270 Route 315/Rupert Mountain Road. To learn more, call 802-394-7836 or go to merckforest.org.