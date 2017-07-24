Community Events and Things to Do

Vermont Veterans’ Home to Host Outdoor Concert

The Eagles Band trombone ensemble from Pittsfield, Mass., will be performing music from Broadway and Hollywood, as well as marches and patriotic tunes on Wednesday, July 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Vermont Veterans’ Home, 325 North Street, Bennington. The outdoor concert is free and is open to the community; bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy the performance. Parking will be located behind the main building or in the Deer Park parking lot.

Londonderry Whale of a Sale

The Second Congregational Church of Londonderry will host its popular annual tag sale, the Whale of a Sale, on Friday and Saturday July 28 and 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highlights include sofas, prints, frames, exercise and sporting equipment, as well as lots of other furniture, kitchen items, home décor, small electronics, gardening items and toys, along with tons of delicious homemade items at the Bake Sale. The Church is located at 2051 Route 11 in Londonderry. For details, call 802-824-6453.

Pownal Valley Fair

The Pownal Valley Fair Association presents its 24th annual Community Fair on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fair is held just off Route 7 on Route 346 in Pownal. Come for games, prizes, food, an antique car show, tractor pulls, crafters and vendors, demonstrations and live entertainment, as well as many new attractions. Kids can enter for a chance to win great prizes. Fireworks starts at 9:15 p.m. Vendor space is still available. To participate, volunteer or exhibit, call 802-823-5258.

Bennington Fun Fair

Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bennington is hosting a fun fair on Saturday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Activities will include children’s games, a bouncy house, food tent, ice cream and popcorn as well as a book sale, bake sale, white elephant sale and Chinese auction, with magic shows at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saint Peter’s is located at the corner of School and Pleasant Streets, and is handicapped accessible.

Manchester Concert on the Green

The Town of Manchester’s summer concert series sponsored by the Bank of Bennington and held at the Factory Point Town Green will feature the Julie Shea Band on Wednesday, July 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. Contact the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department at 802-362-1439 or email parks@manchester-vt.gov for more information.

Cavendish Concert on the Green

The Cavendish Music Series continues on Wednesday, July 26, at 6 p.m. when Alison Turner takes the stage on the Proctorsville Green. Turner hails from the small town of Royalton and performs heartfelt alternative indie pop. The concert is free and open to everyone, not just Cavendish residents. To learn more, call Robin at 802-226-7736.

Dorset Dance Party

The Dorset Library is hosting a 1980s-themed dance party on Saturday, July 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. This free community event is for all ages, and will offer snacks and dance music from this fantastic decade; come dressed in your best 80s attire, if you desire, and be ready to party like it’s 1986! Call 802-867-5774 or visit dorsetvillagelibrary.org for more information.

Cavendish Town-Wide Tag Sale

The seventh annual Cavendish Town-Wide Tag Sale will have something for everyone from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29. Stop by the Cavendish and Proctorsville Village Greens on Main Street and other locations throughout town for vendors ready to bargain. A list, including what they will be offering, is available at cavendishconnects.com. There are several moving sales this year, and free items for the taking will be set up under the big tree on the Cavendish Village Green. The fun will continue with the Proctorsville Fire Department’s annual BBQ, and the Cavendish Historical Society will be signing copies of their latest publication, ‘Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: The Writer Who Changed History’ in the gazebo at the Proctorsville Green; there will also be a lemonade stand. In addition, sixth graders from the Cavendish Elementary School will be holding a car wash at the school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors from surrounding towns will be able to purchase booth space on the village greens for a fee of $15. Non-residents interested in learning more about this opportunity can call 802-226-7807 or e-mail cavendishconnects@gmail.com.