Community Events and Things to Do

First Friday at Bennington Museum to Explore Battle Gallery

Friday, August 4, is First Friday at the Bennington Museum – that means they stay open late – and between 5 and 8 p.m., you pay what you want to visit. Special activities are planned as well; join director of public programs Deana Mallory in the Bennington Battle Gallery to learn about the battle, check out related art and artifacts, and maybe even try on a uniform or two. Suitable for children and adults. Bennington Museum is located at 75 Main Street in Bennington. Call 802-447-1571 or visit benningtonmuseum.org for further details.

Cavendish Concert to Include Complementary Ice Cream

On Wednesday, August 2, at 6:00 p.m. Vermont’s Chris Kleeman, known for his sparkling interpretive skills and gritty musical performance, will perform at the Cavendish summer music series on the Proctorsville Village Green. The concert is free. For details on the concert, call Robin at 802-226-7736.

The Cavendish Community Fund will celebrate its tenth anniversary by distributing free ice cream. The organization has given out over $27,000 in small awards for educational, artistic or cultural programs, projects and events since its inception. The awards have gone to a variety of local organizations and individuals, most recently to the Cavendish Town Elementary School to fund their third grade drama project with Weston Playhouse and to DG Bodyworks to defray expenses of the first annual Firefighter Olympics on the Proctorsville Green. For information, go to cavendishccca.org or call Barbara Dickey at 802-226-7187.

Arlington’s Hometown Celebration of Norman Rockwell

The Arlington Lions Club will host the second annual Norman Rockwell Hometown Celebration on Saturday, August 5. A full day of fun and activities will begin at 9 a.m. with Norman’s Attic, a town wide tag sale on the village green in downtown Arlington, sponsored by Saint James Church. At 2 p.m., the celebration will continue at the Battenkill Grange Pavilion at the West Arlington Covered Bridge with old-fashioned field games, 50/50 gingo, meet and greet with Rockwell models, music and dancing. A pulled pork dinner will be served starting at 5 p.m. Cap off the evening with a traditional campfire and sing-a-long!

Manchester Music Festival Invites Public to Free Family Concert

Community members of all ages are invited to join Manchester Music Festival (MMF) for a free special Family Concert at Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts on Sunday, August 6, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Following the performance there will be free ice cream in the lobby. The concert will feature performances from selected young musicians who are participating in MMF’s Young Artists Program with faculty artists Emily Daggett Smith on violin, Adam Neiman on piano and soprano Nili Riemer. Come on a musical adventure with a number of kid-friendly pieces including works by Beethoven, Mozart and Puccini. To learn more about MMF, visit mmfvt.org.

Manchester Farmers’ Market

The Manchester Farmer’s Market returns on Thursday, August 3, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Adams Park in Manchester, rain or shine. This week, Gus Bloch will be performing music while you browse special treats and crafts made by local kids; it’s the annual Kids’ Day at the Market. This week’s harvest is a mix of peppers, eggplants, and tomatoes, with a dash of summer fruits. Credit, debit, EBT, Crop Cash and Farm to Family are accepted, and plenty of parking is available.

Bennington Kids’ Market

The Bennington Farmers’ Market will hold its second annual Kids’ Market on Saturday, August 12, giving entrepreneurs between the ages of 5 and 17 the opportunity to practice their business, marketing and people skills. The Kids’ Market will be set up during regular farmers’ market hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors are asked to provide their own tables; all items sold should be produced by the seller. There is a $2 fee per stall. To request an application or for more information, contact Audrey Pietrucha at 802-733-6981 or vermontvanilla@gmail.com.