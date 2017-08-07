Community Events and Things to Do

Bennington Pig Roast

Green Mountain Christian Center, located at 440 Main Street in Bennington, will hold its annual free Pig Roast under the big tent on Saturday, August 12. Serving begins at 4 p.m. There will be donation jugs to benefit Grace Christian School.

Pownal Peach Shortcake Supper

The Pownal United Methodist Church at the corner of Route 346 and Church Street in Pownal will serve its annual Peach Shortcake Supper on Thursday, August 17. The family-style dinner begins at 5 p.m. with continuous serving. The menu includes grilled chicken, baked ham, pineapple sauce, baked beans, potato and Jello salads, rolls, coffee, iced tea or lemonade, and homemade peach shortcake. Tickets, available at the door, are $12 for adults, $6 for children four to 10 years, and free for children three and under. Take outs will be available at south side entrance. Call Mary Louise at 802-823-7769 to learn more.

Shushan Ice Cream Social, Concert

The Washington County Band will perform a mix of show tunes and performance band classics at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 10 at the Salem Rotary’s Ice Cream Social, held at the Georgi on the Battenkill Community Park. Bring a chair and bug spray to this annual, free family event. The Georgi is located at 28 Adam Lane in Shushan, N.Y.

Arlington Pot Luck

Battenkill Grange 487 invites everyone in the Arlington area to a community Pot Luck Supper at the pavilion in West Arlington on Monday, August 14, at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share and a chair. There will be free Stewart’s ice cream sundaes for dessert, and Kitt Hazelton will discuss feline rescue. To learn more, call Nathalie Caler at 802-375-6135.

Winhall Book Sale and Picnic

Winhall Memorial Library’s annual ‘Friendraiser’ Summer Picnic will be held on Sunday, August 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. A Book Sale featuring new and gently used titles is the main event, with live music by The Merry Pranksters, face painting, hotdogs, ice cream and a 50/50 raffle. The Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. Call 802-297-9741 or go to winhallmemoriallibrary.org for details.

Pownal Clam Feed

American Legion Post 90 on Route 7 in Pownal will be holding a Clam Feed on Saturday, August 12, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. for those over 21 years of age, with games of chance, music, all-you-can-eat clams, hot dogs, corn on the cob, clam chowder, beer, soda and water. Tickets are $35 per person, available at Winchester’s Store or Post 90 Thursday to Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m. Phone 802-823-4626 to learn more.

Readsboro Breakfast

Readsboro American Legion Auxiliary will hold their monthly breakfast on Sunday, August 13, from 8 to 11 a.m. Enjoy french toast or pancakes with eggs, home fries, sausage and toast for a $6 donation. The Legion is located on Tunnel Street in Readsboro.