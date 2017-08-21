Community Events and Things to Do

Danby Pancake Breakfast

Katherine Chapter 83, Order of the Eastern Star, will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, August 27, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Marble Lodge, located at 100 Main Street in Danby. The menu will consist of plain or blueberry pancakes, home fries, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, orange juice, coffee and homemade doughnuts. For more information contact Linda Davison at 802-293-5335.

Londonderry Family Picnic

The Londonderry Arts and Historical Society invites all residents to its first annual family picnic on the lawn of the Custer Sharp House at 2461 Middletown Road on Friday, September 1, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy old-fashioned picnic fare, family games of croquet and corn hole, and plain old fun while looking at their newest exhibit, Faces of Londonderry,’ featuring old photos and drawings of Londonderry residents from the Society’s archives. You may recognize old family members, neighbors and friends; help to identify who these people are! Admission to the picnic is free for members, $5 for non-members. RSVP to londonderryahs@gmail.com or 802-856-7284. The exhibit will also be open on Saturday, September 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The August art show and sale of works by local artists will be open both days as well.

Readsboro Turkey Dinner

The South Readsboro Community Club on Boisley Hill Road will have a Turkey Dinner with all the trimmings on Saturday, August 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be blueberry shortcake for dessert. The cost is $12 for adults and $6 for children ages five to 11.

Manchester Rotary Cow Plop Bingo

The Manchester Rotary is holding Cow Plop Bingo at 12 noon on Saturday, September 2, at Taylor Farm at 825 Route 11 in Londonderry. A limited number of tickets are available. The winning number – whichever the cow chooses – gets $1,000. Proceeds benefit the Manchester Rotary Club, which funds local community projects, student scholarships and the exchange program. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100, and are available from Rotary members, at the Cota and Cota office, 31 Memorial Avenue across from MEMS, Manchester and at Taylor Farm.

Granville Chicken & Biscuit Supper

A family-style Chicken and Biscuit Supper will be held at the Granville Methodist Church, 18 Church Street, Granville, N.Y., on Thursday, August 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu will include chicken, biscuits, real mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, cole slaw and beverages with homemade pie for dessert. Takes outs will be available. The cost is $10 for adults, $4 for kids five to 12, and free for age four and younger.

West Pawlet Firemen’s Auction

The West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department auction will be held Thursday, August 24, at the firehouse on Route 153 in West Pawlet, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Auctioneer for the event will be Chris Mars, son of the late, famous Vermont auctioneer Bus Mars, who taught his son well the tradition of presenting an entertaining Vermont auction. Chris will use his talent of using rapid-fire, staccato calls to entice folks to purchase the products they know that they need to take home with them! Many bargains, including assorted antiques, tools, tables, dressers, mirrors, an old school desk, knick-knacks, glassware, toys and more arrive daily and await shoppers. All of the items are available to view starting at 4 before the auction. Food will be available for purchase, including grilled burgers, hot dogs and French fries, with soda and bottled water. Proceeds will raise funds for general operating costs, equipment and training. Donated items for the auction are still being accepted by the department; let them know if you need to arrange pick-up by calling Dave Hosley at 802-645-0158.

Ludlow Tent Sale

Black River Good Neighbor Services (BRGNS) is holding a tent sale on Wednesday, August 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 37B Main Street, Ludlow. BRGNS is the local food shelf that serves the towns of Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly and Plymouth. One way by which they make free food available is selling gently used, donated merchandise. For more information, call Audrey Bridge at 802-228-3663 or e-mail brgns@gmail.com.

Tinmouth Book Sale

Visit the annual Book Sale to benefit the Tinmouth Public Library, rain or shine, on Saturday, August 26, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by a bag sale until 1:30 when you can fill a bag with as many books as you can for only $2. There will be a large number of pre-owned hardcover and paperback books available for children and adults at very reasonable prices, including cookbooks, mysteries, romances, books of local interest, novels and nonfiction. Proceeds help the Library buy new books and DVDs for their collection. The Library is located just off Route 140, next to the firehouse. For further information, call 802-446-2498.