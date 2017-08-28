Community Events and Things to Do!

Dorset Potluck

The United Church of Dorset invites you and your family to come on Sunday, September 10, to join them for worship at 10 a.m. as they kick off another school year; there will be a special blessing for all our teachers and educators. Following worship, we will have an all church potluck and ministry fair. You will have the opportunity to learn about and sign up for programs, ministries and educational opportunities at our church, including church school and youth group. Please bring a salad, side or a dessert to share; beverages and hot dogs will be provided. The theme for this event is peace; dig out your tie-dyed shirts and peace signs and get in the mood! If you are unable to join us, but are interested in getting involved, call 802-867-2260. Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me!

Poultney Breakfast to Benefit Haynes House of Hope

The Perry family invites everyone to a fundraising breakfast to benefit the Haynes House of Hope on Monday, September 4, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Perry’s Main Street Eatery in Poultney. Diners can choose from a special menu that will include eggs cooked to order, sausage patties, specialty pancakes and homefries, eat-in or take-out. This is a special event presented by the restaurant, which is actually closed Labor Day weekend. It will be open for this breakfast only.

The Haynes House of Hope, 7187 State Route 149, Granville, N.Y., is a comfort care home for the terminally ill. It provides at no cost, care for the resident and their family in a home-like setting. As a nonprofit organization, it relies on donations, grants, fundraising events and volunteers to continue its mission. For more information, call 518-642-8155 or visit thehayneshouseofhope.org.

Pawlet Roast Pork Dinner

The Ladies and Gentlemen’s Supper Club invite you to a Roast Pork Dinner starting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, at the Pawlet Community Church. The menu includes roast pork baked with our famous topping, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited jello, rolls and hot and cold beverages. Dessert this month will be gingerbread with whipped cream. The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children up to age 12, and free for those five and under. For details, call Doreen Mach at 802-325-3428 or Judy Coolidge at 802-325-3073. Take out orders can also be made on the day of the dinner by calling the Church at 802-325-3022.

Bennington Elks Dinner

The Bennington Elks will serve their monthly dinner for members and their guests on Wednesday, September 6, from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone. Doors open at 5:15. Choose baked or fried fish or baked chicken with scalloped or French fried potatoes, coleslaw, clam chowder, dinner rolls and coffee, for $9. Proceeds go towards the Elks’ National Foundation for Scholarships and Veterans Programs. The Elks Club is located at 125 Washington Avenue, Bennington.

Park-McCullough Garden Gala

Join friends and neighbors in the formal gardens for a Garden Gala on Friday, September 1, at the Park-McCullough House, 1 Park Street, North Bennington to celebrate the opening of a new exhibit on its trees and gardens. The exhibit will include images and information about some of the first plants on the property as well as a self-guided tour of the current trees. The celebration will also feature a silent auction with local offerings, a cash bar and dessert selections from 7:30 to 10 p.m. The cost to attend is $10 for members and $30 for non-members. For tickets and information, call 802-442-5441 or visit parkmccullough.org. The grounds are open every day, dawn to dusk; the House is open to the public on Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday 12 to 4 p.m.

Cancer Crusaders to Hold Benefit Tag Sales in Bennington

Two teams from the Cancer Center Community Crusaders will be holding tag sales on Saturday, September 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both homes are located on East Road in Bennington. Wings of Love is four houses north, and Amy’s Hope is across the road from D’s Market. All proceeds will go to the Cancer Crusaders to help people in the area who are fighting cancer.

Tinmouth Town-wide Tag Sales

Town-wide Tag Sales will be held rain or shine in Tinmouth from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 2 Maps showing participants are available at the Town Office, located at 9 Mountain View Road.

Shushan Town-wide Tag Sales

On Saturday, September 2, Tag sales will be located throughout the community of Shushan, N.Y. There will be a pancake and sausage breakfast at the Shushan Methodist Church beginning at 8 a.m. Lunch will also be served. Call Gayle Shaw at 518-854-3896 with questions.

Londonderry Thrifty Attic Bag Sale

What can you get for a buck these days? A whole lot at the Bag Sale being held on Wednesday, September 6, and Saturday, September 9, at the Thrifty Attic on Main Street in Londonderry! They will provide the grocery bag, and you supply the buck to fill the bag with as much merchandise as will fit. New fall and winter merchandise will go out on Wednesday, September 13. Store hours are from 8 a.m. until 12 noon.

South Wallingford Basket Party to Raise Funds for St. Jude’s

There will be a basket party to raise funds for Saint Jude’s Childrens’ Research Hospital on Saturday, September 2, at Al’s Auction Barn,118 Homer Stone Road, South Wallingford. The event is hosted by local student Emma Morris, who hopes to raise $3500 for the cause. Doors open at 11 a.m., with drawings beginning at 1 p.m. The cost is $5 for the first sheet of tickets, and $2 for each additional sheet. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, and refreshments and baked goods will be available for purchase. To donate a basket or for further details, call Betty Morris at 802-293-9421 or Lucy Martin at 802-293-5804.

Danby-Mt. Tabor VFD Bingo

Bingo games will be held on Friday, September 8, to benefit the Danby-Mount Tabor Fire Department, at the firehouse on Main Street in Danby. Doors open at 6:30 for 7 p.m. play. The cost is $20 per book, $10 each additional book for cash prizes. Refreshments will be available.

Manchester Rotary Cow Plop Bingo

The Manchester Rotary is holding Cow Plop Bingo at 12 noon on Saturday, September 2, at Taylor Farm at 825 Route 11 in Londonderry. A limited number of tickets are available. The winning number – whichever the cow chooses – gets $1,000. Proceeds benefit the Manchester Rotary Club, which funds local community projects, student scholarships and the exchange program. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100, and are available from Rotary members, at the Cota and Cota office, 31 Memorial Avenue across from MEMS, Manchester and at Taylor Farm.