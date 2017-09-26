Community Events and Things to Do

Granville Turkey Supper

A family-style Turkey Supper will be held at the Granville United Methodist Church, 18 Church Street, Granville, N.Y., on Thursday, September 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu will feature turkey, dressing, gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, cole slaw, homemade rolls and pies with beverages. Takes outs will be available. The cost is $10 for adults and $4 for children 5 to 12.

Bennington Chicken Pie Supper

On Saturday, September 30, Saint Peter’s Episcopal Church at 200 Pleasant Street in Bennington will be having their 25th Chicken Pie Supper. Just think about sitting down to a casserole of bubbling chicken and gravy topped with biscuits, mashed potatoes, butternut squash mashed with a touch of maple syrup and butter, apple-cabbage salad, homemade orange cranberry relish and hot biscuits, topped off with apple crisp and real whipped cream. Coffee, tea and milk will be available, too. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children under 12 and free under age three. There are two seatings; at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Reservations are encouraged; call 802-442-2911. Takeouts will not be available. Saint Peter’s is accessible to all.

Bennington Elks Dinner

The Bennington Elks will serve their monthly dinner for members and their guests on Wednesday, October 4, from 5:30 p.m. until the food is gone. Doors open at 5:15. Choose baked or fried fish or baked chicken with scalloped or French fried potatoes, coleslaw, clam chowder, dinner rolls and coffee, for $9. Proceeds go towards the Elks’ National Foundation for Scholarships and Veterans Programs. The Elks Club is located at 125 Washington Avenue, Bennington.

Battenkill Game Fair and Expo

Covey and Nye presents its second annual Battenkill Game Fair and Expo on Saturday, September 30, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It will be held on the magnificent grounds of the exclusive Dutch River Club, located at 198 Allen Road in Salem, N.Y. Activities include shooting instruction, hourly quail walks and a vendor market. You can also cast a vintage bamboo fly rod with the American Museum of Fly Fishing and see a dog training demonstration with the North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association. Shooters can bring their guns and check how it patterns and fits. The sporting clays course includes wobble trap, high tower and five stand. Local craft food and drink will be available. Visit coveyandnye.com for more information. The Covey and Nye Flagship Store is located on Boonet Street in Manchester.

Stratton Home Improvement Expo

Stratton Magazine presents its second annual who, what, and wares! Home Improvement Expo on Saturday, October 7, from 12 to 4 p.m. in the Stratton Mountain Base Lodge. Local professionals will be present to consult and inspire on home improvement, maintenance and design. Explore and get inspired or come with specific questions on construction, remodeling, solar, maintenance, landscaping, painting, decorating, pools, heating and cooling and more. “We are thrilled to be hosting who, what, and wares! again this fall. It is an exciting way to give our partners the opportunity to showcase their expertise and services to a large number of people in a unique way. By having all vendors in one place, we hope to introduce both primary and secondary homeowners to the enthusiastic experts who are part of the local business community,” says Marcia Lissak, CEO of Stratton Magazine and Mountain Media. The event will occur in conjunction with Stratton Mountain’s popular Harvest Fest, Brewfest, and Chili Cook-Off on the same day. Visitors will be able to enjoy all of the events, the autumn weather, live music performances, great food and family activities throughout the day. Admission to the expo is free. For more information, visit strattonmagazine.com/homeexpo.

Manchester Farmers’ Market

This week at the Manchester Farmers Market in Adams Park, London Bremel will be performing music while shoppers browse produce, crafts and prepared offerings from local vendors from 3 to 6 p.m. The harvest this week is corn. The market accepts credit, debit, EBT, Crop Cash, and Farm to Family Coupons. Plenty of parking is available. For more information, email mfmvermont@gmail.com.

Bennington Farmers’ Market

Flaky crust, juicy apples and spicy cinnamon will rule the day when the Bennington Farmers’ Market hosts its seventh annual apple pie competition Saturday, October 7, at the River Walk on Depot Street in Bennington. Bakers from throughout the area are invited to enter their best apple pie to be judged by local food professionals. All entries must be homemade and use local apples. Pies will be judged on the quality of the crust, the flavor of the filling and overall appearance. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded. Sign up to compete at the Bennington Farmers’ Market manager’s tent during regular Saturday market hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or through email at vermontvanilla@gmail.com Entries will be accepted until noon on October 7. Questions and online registration may be directed to Audrey Pietrucha at the above email or at 802-733-6981.