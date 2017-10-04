Community Events and Things to Do

Presidential Biographer to Speak at First Wednesday Talk

Presidential biographer Willard Sterne Randall will discuss how the life of Alexander Hamilton inspired a major Broadway musical in a talk at Manchester’s First Congregational Church on Wednesday, October 4, at 7 p.m. ‘Hamilton: the Man and the Musical’ is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series and is free and open to the public. Talks in Manchester are hosted by Manchester Community Library. From his birth in the Caribbean to his death in a duel, Alexander Hamilton’s life was part romance, part tragedy – and the inspiration for the blockbuster Broadway musical. Randall will discuss the man and the musical, with excerpts from its score. Randall is the author of 13 books, including ‘Benjamin Franklin and His Son,’ ‘Thomas Jefferson, A Life,’ and ‘Alexander Hamilton: A Life.’ He recently received the Award of Merit from the American Revolution Roundtable in New York City, only awarded twice before in that organization’s 50-year history. He teaches American history at Champlain College in Burlington. First Congregational Church is located at 3624 Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester. For details, call 802-362-2607 or visit vermonthumanities.org.

Rutland Library Book Sale

Friends of the Rutland Free Library will hold their monthly Book Sale on Friday, October 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Browse thousands of organized, new and gently-used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. This month’s special is mysteries for all ages: buy one, get one free. Most items are priced between 25 cents and $3. Rutland Free Library is located at 10 Court Street in Rutland. Visit rutlandfree.org or call 802-773-1860.

Arlington Book Sale

The Martha Canfield Library will hold a Book Sale in Martha’s Book House over the Columbus Day weekend. All books will be 50 cents, with the exception of a few specials such as first editions, unusual historical or unique books. The sale will be open Friday to Monday, October 6 to 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Martha’s Book House is located on Route 7A in Arlington, across from the Saint James Church. Come lose yourself in tons of books, including children’s, history, mystery, non-fiction, literary classics, biographies and more. Each book is carefully selected; this is not your usual used book sale! For more information, call 802-375-6153 or go to marthacanfieldlibrary.org. All proceeds benefit programs at the Library.

Winhall Library Cookbook Club

Come to the Winhall Memorial Library at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 12, to eat, share recipes, tips and tricks, and laughs. The Cookbook Club, a collaboration with the Winhall Community Arts Center, welcomes newcomers and encourages new and veteran cooks alike to join and share in the love of food. There is no requirement to bring a dish. The Winhall Memorial Library is located at 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville. For further details, call 802-297-9741 or visit winhallmemoriallibrary.org. New hours at the Library begin on Tuesday, October 3. They are: Tuesdays and Thursdays 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ghost Hunting at Dorset Library

The Dorset Library will be offering an evening of ghost hunting with paranormal investigator Becky Shott, who has been investigating paranormal phenomena nearly her entire life. The event will be held on Friday, October 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. Limited seating is available, so be sure to register early at the Library, or go to dorsetvillagelibrary.org for a description and registration form. This is an adult-only investigation. A donation of $10 for each participant will benefit the Dorset Library. There will be a half-hour introduction ghost hunting, and the opportunity to make your own dowsing rod. Evidence captured will be shared with the Library at a presentation the following evening, Saturday, October 14, when Shott is joined by author JW Ocker, who will discuss all things odd, macabre and just plain old ghostly, followed by a reception with light refreshments. Details on Saturday’s presentation will be posted in next week’s issue of the Vermont News Guide, or give the Library a call at 802-867-5774. Information is also availalbe at the website, above.

MCL to Host Beatles Music Scholar

Since its release in 1967, the Beatles’ Sargeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band has often been regarded as the single greatest rock album ever made, and one of the first rock concept albums. In a 90-minute multimedia presentation at Manchester Community Library (MCL) at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, Beatles music scholar Aaron Krerowicz will observe and discuss the landmark album, track by track, citing musical and historical precedents and illustrating the development of the songs through excerpts from interviews with the band members and clips of discarded takes. The event is free and open to all. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue in Manchester Center. For information, call 802-362-2607.