Community Events and Things to Do

Dorset Fishing Derby

The Dorset Sportsmen’s Clubs annual Fishing Derby will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 12 to 1 p.m. Children ages 14 and under are welcome to participate. Food and drinks will be provided. Bring your own fishing poles and bait to this a rain-or-shine event. For more information, call Fawn Sheldon at 802-867-7008.

Londonderry Kids’ Crafts

The South Londonderry Free Library is celebrating Mother’s Day with a special workshop for children on Saturday, May 13, at 10:30 a.m.. Kids of all ages (and fathers too) are invited to work with artist Casey Junker Bailey to make keepsake presents for Mom’s special day. The workshop is free of charge and appropriate for children of all ages. For more information, contact the Library at 802-824-3371.

Downtown School Open House

The Downtown School will hold two Open House Information Sessions for parents of children entering pre-kindergarten through fourth grade this fall, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 and at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, May 15. Meet the teachers and the head of school and learn about the School’s educational philosophy, curriculum and inquiry-based, hands-on learning environment. Information will also be available about the admissions process and financial aid. Children are welcome to attend with their parents, however childcare will not be available. An RSVP is requested but not required at info@thedowntownschool.org or 802-768-8769. The School located at 106 Palmer Place in Manchester Center. To learn more, visit thedowntownschool.org.

Currier K Registration

Kindergarten screening and registration will take place on Friday, May 12, at Currier Memorial School for those Danby-Mount Tabor children who will be five years old on or before September 1, 2017. Parents/guardians are asked to bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization records. Call 802-293-5191 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to schedule an appointment or for more information.

Playground Dedication at Sunderland Elementary School

Families are invited to join Sunderland Elementary School for a Playground Dedication at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 12. The event will celebrate their new playground and the community members who made it possible, as well as honor the School’s beloved teacher Dean Magarian. There will be snacks and drinks, and of course, the playground!

Kids’ T-Shirt Design Contest

Children 12 and under can take part in the ‘Kids for the Cure’ T-shirt contest for the Komen Vermont Race for the Cure. Entries are due by May 15. Call 802-362-2733 for complete information.

Wallingford Bike Safety Day

The 19th annual Wallingford Community Bike Safety Day will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Wallingford Elementary School, located at 126 School Street. This fun, interactive event has something for all ages; free helmet fitting, an obstacle course, bike safety inspections, 911 rescue vehicle and law enforcement interactions and more. There will also be prize give-a-ways, face painting and refreshments thanks to the generous support of sponsors and volunteers. This event was started in the late 90s, by Wallingford’s Brad Kelley. Over the years he enlisted the aid of the community, local businesses and volunteers to fund, facilitate and diversify. To date, major sponsors are the Wallingford Rotary and volunteers from GE rallied by Rodney Ward. For more information, make a donation, or get involved, contact Adrian Eisler at 802-446-7011.