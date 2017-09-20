Community Events & Things to Do

Pawlet Haystack Hustlers

The Pawlet Haystack Hustler Seniors will meet 12 noon, Tuesday, September 26 at Mettowee Community School, Route 153, West Pawlet. Enjoy a tasty lunch prepared by the chefs at the school and entertainment by the students. A $4 donation for lunch is suggested. There will be a 50/50 drawing. Donations of non-perishable foods for the Food Pantry are appreciated. Don’t miss the new announcements. Call Betty at 802-325-3052 for reservations and information.

Dorset Senior Connection

The Dorset Seniors will meet for lunch at 12 noon on Thursday, September 28, at the Wilson House in East Dorset. They will also be having a teacup auction; please bring any donations for the auction a little earlier. Reservations are required. Call Dotty Streeter at 802-867-4442 by July 24. The suggested donation is $3.50. All seniors are welcome.

Senior Volunteer Opportunities

The Green Mountain Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (GMRSVP) offers opportunities for older adults to contribute their time and energy to positively impact and improve their community. The group matches older, 55-plus adults to the service that best fits their personal interests, skills and experience. More than 30 nonprofits in Bennington County benefit from the efforts of GMRSVP volunteers, including hospitals, schools, Meals on Wheels, community meal sites, food shelves, AARP Tax-Aide service, Bone Builders classes, libraries, museums and American Red Cross blood drives. They also provide companionship and transportation to home bound elders. On-duty accident and liability insurance is provided free of charge. Some transportation volunteers receive reimbursement for mileage. GMRSVP volunteers report improved mental, emotional and physical health. Do you have an hour to give? Call 802-447-1546 or go to rsvpvt.org.

Garden Club of Manchester

The Garden Club of Manchester presents Matthew Zacharewicz of Short and Stout Tea in Albany, N.Y. to discuss tea and tisanes – especially those you can grow in your garden – at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, at Equinox Village. The health benefits, growing techniques, brewing styles and drink recipes will all be topics – and no tea talk would be complete without a tasting! RSVP is required; a $10 fee is payable online or at the door. For further details, send an email to gardenclubofmanchester@gmail.com.

Lake Bomoseen Association

The Lake Bomoseen Association is holding its last social of the summer on Thursday, September 28, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Woodard’s Marine, Route 4A, Hydeville, N.Y. There will be a chili cook-off; guests will get to vote on the best chili by placing a token amount in a cup in front of the chili they like. Anyone other than the committee are also welcome to enter the cook-off; just bring your favorite chili in a crock pot. Friends, members and lake neighbors are all invited to come. Bring your own beverage and chair and, if you aren’t making chili, a salad, corn bread or dessert to share. Information will also be given out on the wine pairing dinner fundraiser on October 13. For any questions, contact Davene Brown at gdddbrown@hotmail.com or 802-468-2281.

Manchester Farmers’ Market

Due to popular demand, the Manchester Farmers’ Market will run an extra week this year; the last market will be held on October 12. The Manchester Farmers’ Market takes place every Thursday in Adams Park from 3 to 6 p.m., rain or shine. This Thursday, Alan Epstein will be playing music. Email Krysta at mfmvermont@gmail.com for details.

Fair Haven Bingo

Bingo is held at Saint Mary’s Church, 19 Washington Street, Fair Haven, every Saturday evening beginning at 7 p.m. Well behaved children allowed to play. Minimum purchase is a $4 strip of cards. Call 802-537-2099 for more information.