Community Events & Things to Do

Rotary Roundup Fundraiser

The Bennington and Catamount Rotary Clubs are hosting ‘Rotary Roundup’ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, at the CB Brush Building,190 North Street, Bennington. The event is rain or shine, and will feature a tag sale, music and food, followed by a live auction beginning at 2. Parking is via Depot Street. Proceeds from the event will fund college scholarships and various community needs.

Manchester ‘Tagless’ & Bake Sales

The Mary Martha Fellowship is holding a Tagless Tag Sale and Bake Sale on Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Manchester, located at the junction of Main and Bonnet Streets in Manchester. A tagless tag sale allows the buyer to pay what they think the item is worth – no haggling! All proceeds from the event will go towards the Chruch’s kitchen renovation fund. For more information, call Lorraine Wilkins at 802-645-9525.

West Pawlet Flea Market

West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will host their 30th annual Fall Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 7, at the West Pawlet Firehouse, located at 2806 Route 153/Main Street in West Pawlet. The flea market will feature vendors, baked goods, raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. The firehouse kitchen will offer coffee and donuts for early shoppers, and lunch with corn chowder, hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers and soft drinks will from 11 until closing at family-friendly prices. Vendor spaces are available; call Anne at 802 362-2682 to reserve your space. For general information, call JoAnne at 802-645-0244.

Bennington Tag Sale

The First Baptist Church of Bennington announces that its fundraising fall Tag Sale will be held on Friday, October 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday is $3 bag day. First Baptist is located at 601 Main Street in Bennington. For more information, call 802-442-2105 or email fboffice@sover.net.

Manchester Eagles Tag Sale

The Manchester Eagles will be holding a fundraising Tag Sale on Saturday, October 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spaces are available to non-members at $10 each. The Manchester Eagles is a charitable organization that supports this community through its fundraising efforts. New members are welcome. The Club is located on Route 11/30 across from Bob’s Diner. For details, call 802-362-9804 after 3 p.m.

Dorset Equine Rescue Tag Sale

Join The Dorset Equine Rescue for their annual Open House and Tack Tag Sale on Saturday, October 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the red barn on Three Maple Drive in Manchester. There will be pony rides, $5, and a craft table for the kids. Chip will be serving his famous pulled pork with sides of coleslaw and beans at a suggested donation of $5 a plate. Hot dogs will also be available for $1. The sale will offer lots of tack, horse blankets and many other horse items, including an antique carriage. DER volunteers will also be selling T-shirts, logo cutting boards, sun catchers, grain bag totes and logo hats. All proceeds will go to support The Dorset Equine Rescue, a nonprofit charity dedicated to rescuing abused neglected and slaughter bound horses. For more information, visit dorsetequinerescue.org.

Manchester Breakfast

Manchester firefighters will be serving up a delicious all-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, October 8, from 7 to 11 a.m. Enjoy blueberry and plain pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup, fresh scrambled eggs, sausage patties, bacon, rosemary homefries, English muffins, orange juice and coffee at the Firehouse, 6041 Main Street, Manchester Center, behind the Town Hall.

Arlington Breakfast

The American Legion Post 69 of Arlington will hold Sunday morning Breakfast on October 8, from 8 to 10 a.m. All Post 69 Legionnaires should plan to attend and help. Seniors 65 and over are free; all others are $7; donations are appreciated. Call 802-375-6157 for details.

West Pawlet Breakfast

The West Pawlet Volunteer Fire Department will host a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 8, at the firehouse, 2806 Route 153/Main Street. The menu will include a variety of pancakes and waffles, local maple syrup, homefries, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon. For information, contact Antonio at

802-345-4312 or wp5801@yahoo.com.

Danby Breakfast

Katherine Chapter 83 Order of the Eastern Star will host a Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, October 8, from 7 to 10 a.m., at the Marble Lodge, 100 Main Street, Danby. The menu includes plain or blueberry pancakes, homefries, bacon, sausage and homemade doughnuts with juice and coffee. For information, call Linda Davison at 802-293-5335.