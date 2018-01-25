Community Events & Things to Do!

Dollar Skate at Riley Rink

Come join the Northshire Special Olympics for Dollar Skate at Riley Rink on Sunday, January 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring a friend! It’s $1 for those 13 and under and $3 over age 14. This does not include skate rentals. Enjoy sweet treats from a bake sale as well! All proceeds support the Northshire Special Olympic delegation. Special thanks to The Perfect Wife Restaurant.

Strike Out for a Good Cause

Each year, hundreds of Rutland County residents, businesses and community members get together at Mentor Bowl to raise funds for Rutland County youth throught the Mentor Connector. Mentoring with trained and professionally supported mentors leads to increased school performance, skills and self-worth in young people. Form a team at this fun-filled event offering music with DJ Brett at 12:30 or 2:30 p.m. at the Rutland Bowlerama on Saturday, January 27. Each team of four is asked to fundraise a minimum of $200, which goes directly to support youth mentoring in Rutland County. Every dollar you give produces a return of over $10, providing a community impact of over $2,000. All Donations are tax-deductible. Registration includes free shoe rental, two rounds of bowling, free food and prizes as well as a silent auction and an opportunity to spin the Prize Wheel. Lanes will be available on a first-come, first served basis. To register, go to crowdrise.com/mentorbowl. Learn more at mentorconnector.com or call 802-775-3434.

Circus Camp Returns to Maple Street School

Learn to juggle, tumble and unicycle at the 11th annual Wunderle’s Big Top Adventures Circus Camp at Maple Street School, February 19 to 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This adventure camp is open to the entire community of K through 8th graders. Participants at this unique, day-camp experience. receive world-class circus skills instruction from Troy Wunderle, artistic director of the nationally-renowned Circus Smirkus, and director of clowning for the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Students will work with a variety of circus equipment and hone their juggling, balancing, unicycling, and clowning skills in a fun and supportive environment. A big showcase circus event will take place on Friday afternoon. For more information, call Jeff Barclay at 802-362-7137, or e-mail jbarclay@maplestreetschool.com.

Cabin Fever Camps at GNAT-TV

Greater Northshire Access Television, the region’s community media and training center is offering four video and animation camps. Animation Camp will be offered on Thursdays, February 22 and April 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campers will spend the day at GNAT studio learning iPad Stop Motion Animation. They will learn how to create and write a story, build a set, craft characters, film the action and create voiceovers. Cooking Show Camp is offered on Wednesdays, February 21 and April 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Campers will spend the day learning how to design sets, compose shot lists, operate studio cameras and direct from the control room. Both include an action-packed day for kids and are open to all ages. The cost is $50 for each. For more information and to register, visit gnat-tv.org or call Ann at 802-362-7070.