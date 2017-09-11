Community Events & Things to Do

Arlington Breakfast

Battenkill Grange 487 will hold a Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 17, at Bailey Hall on Ice Pond Road in East Arlington. The menu includes pancakes with real Vermont maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, homefires, and biscuits with sausage gravy, with coffee, juice and milk. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 12. For more information, call Lillian Wood at 802-375-2518. To find out about pavilion rentals, call Nathalie at 802-375-6135.

Granville Pancake Breakfast

The Peniel Presbyterian Church on Quaker Street in Granville, N.Y., will be holding a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, September 16, from 7 to 10 a.m. The menu includes pancakes, real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee or tea. The cost is $6 for adults, $3 for ages five to 12 and free for age four and under.

Manchester Basket Party

There will be a Basket Party on Saturday, September 16, at the Eagles Clubhouse on Route 11/30 in Manchester. Doors open at 11 a.m., and drawings begin at 1 p.m. Your $8 admission includes 20 tickets and lunch. Sheets of extra tickets are $3 each. There will also be a raffle for a Pampered Chef casserole, a $100 value; tickets are $1 each or $5 for a book of six. Proceeds benefit the Ladies’ Auxiliary Scholarship Fund.

Wallingford Bingo

Maple Valley Grange, 31 Dugway Road, South Wallingford, is hosting Bingo on Friday, September 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. for play at 7. Food will be available. For details, call Dennis at 802-353-4651.

West Pawlet Bake Sale

Are you tired of store-bought pastries and yearning for something homemade? Come to The Ladies’ Bake Sale at Saint Frances Cabrini Church on Route 153 in West Pawlet, and choose something homemade and delicious on Saturday, September 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For details, contact Helen Maikisch at friendshipfarmvt@gmail.com.

Middetown Springs Lawn Sale

Find a bargain and support the Middletown Springs Public Library at the fifth annual Library Lawn Sale on Saturday, September 23. Beginning at 8 a.m. Shoppers will find up-cycled treasures including housewares, toys, tools, furniture, outdoor gear and more. After 3 p.m., any remaining items are free. Homemade baked goods and refreshments will also be on sale. The event will be held on the Town Green in Middletown Springs, rain or shine, and is sponsored by the Friends of the Middletown Springs Public Library. For information, call 802-235-2421.

East Dorset Ham & Bean Dinner

The East Dorset Congregational Church is hosting a Ham and Bean Dinner on Saturday, September 16, beginning at 5 p.m. On the menu is ham from the Wallingford Locker, homemade baked beans, homemade rolls, potato salad, coleslaw, and your choice of desserts: lemon cake, apple slab pie or pumpkin bars with whipped cream – you might even choose a small piece of each! The Dinner will be held in the chapel next to the Church located on Mad Tom Road in East Dorset Village, and costs $10 for adults, $5 for children ages five to 12. Those under five are free. Eat in, or take out.