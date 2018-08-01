Community Food Cupboard Seeks Back-to-School Items

It’s the time to get ready to go back to school! Donations of basic school supplies to the Community Food Cupboard (CFC) will help kids get off to a good start this year. Needed are pens and pencils, crayons, notebooks, paper and binders. Donations may be left in one of the CFC’s collection boxes in the hallway of the Manchester Town Office Building, at Shaw’s Supermarket, Manchester Community Library, the Dorset Post Office or any Manchester or Dorset house of worship. Thank you for supporting families in need.