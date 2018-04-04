Community Invited to Attend SCAC Annual Meeting

The public is invited to join Second Chance Animal Center for its Annual Meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 6.

“We encourage community members to meet our Board and staff and to learn about the mission-driven programs and services we provided in 2017,” says Jim Evans, president of the Board of Trustees. “We are honored that this year’s guest speaker is Steve Caporizzo, chief meteorologist at News 10 ABC in Albany, and host of their popular program, Pet Connection.” Caporizzo has worked at News10 ABC since 1989. In combining his passion for and support of animal shelters and rescues with his popular television presence, and he was able to launch Pet Connection in 1990 to work with 22 shelters and rescues in the Albany region, including Second Chance Animal Center, in featuring companion animals available for adoption. Steve also hosts and speaks at fundraising events and meetings to support the important work undertaken by animal-care facilities.

The Kimpton Taconic Hotel, located at 3835 Main Street, has donated the use of their ballroom for the event. Light fare will be provided along with a cash beer-and-wine bar. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Annual Meeting at 6 p.m.

Second Chance Animal Center, incorporated as the Bennington County Humane Society, has been serving the needs of homeless animals in the tri-state area since 1959. For information, visit 2ndchanceanimalcenter.org or call 802-375-2898.