Community Invited to Putnam Block Open House

The organizers of the Putnam Block redevelopment project are inviting the community to an open house on Thursday, May 4, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at Oldcastle Theatre. A presentation, including remarks from partners, will take place at 5 p.m. The project is a community-led development to revitalize the Hotel Putnam block on the four corners in the heart of Bennington. A group of local business leaders and institutions have organized as the Bennington Redevelopment Group (BRG) to transform this historic block into a vibrant, mixed-use downtown space with offices, in-town living, restaurants and retail. A lynchpin to reenergizing all of downtown, the project will work with the historic downtown buildings and bring a mix of uses to a walkable neighborhood. Prospective anchor tenants include a grocery store, restaurant, coffee shop/café, hardware store, Bennington College, Southern Vermont College and medical services from Southwestern Vermont Health Care. Early leases will provide the necessary momentum for this ambitious project. Attendees will see exhibits showing each building, schematics, renderings and floor plans. The event is intended to be a casual celebration for attendees to see the visuals, meet the investors and anchor tenants and celebrate with music and food from South Street Café. “This project provides a significant economic benefit to our community,” said Bennington County Regional Commission assistant director Bill Colvin. “Just as important, is the tremendous boost revitalizing these iconic buildings will have on our community morale. The open house offers the opportunity for BRG to share with the community and interested parties information about project progress, timeline, funding and the like.”

For information or to subscribe to email updates on the project, visit putnamblock.com.