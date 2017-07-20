Community Library Events and Things to Do

Summer Fun for Kids at the Library Martha Canfield Library

Recycled Cover Art with Peggy Hanson will be offered for children in Grades K to 2 from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, and for grades 3 to 6 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Tuesday’s Preschool Storytime will be presented in the Children’s Room by Jayne Lewicki. Toddler Storytime will take place on Thursday, July 20, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. with Peggy.

On Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m., children served by Martha Canfield Library Summer Program will be treated to a storytelling presentation from John Steven Gurney, illustrator of more than 140 books for children. This program will take place at Fisher School and is open to children up to age 12. After the presentation, children will be able to pick out brand-new books to keep, thanks to a grant from the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF). CLiF awards Summer Readers grants to organizations serving kids at high risk of experiencing a summer slide in literacy skills. The partnership between Martha Canfield Library and CLiF will reach Arlington, Sandgate and Sunderland’s young readers. Call 802-375-6153 to RSVP and let them know the ages of any children attending so they can have enough books.

Manchester Community Library

Artist Kim Ray will help kids make floating water lilies and fairy friends at the Manchester Community Library (MCL) on Thursday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m. The free program is part of the Library’s Summer Reading Program and is sponsored by Mother Myrick’s Confectionery and the Northshire Bookstore. Youngsters can register for the Library’s Summer Reading Program any day or at this super fun event. They can read or be read to in order to earn free raffle tickets for a chance to win one of the many special raffle packages on display throughout the Library. Story Time for infants, toddlers and preschoolers will be held under the Story Tree on MCL’s back lawn at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25. In case of rain, they’ll move inside. MCL is located at 138 Cemetery Avenue at the corner of Main Street/Route 7A in Manchester Center.

Poultney Public Library

Vermont PuppeTree will be at the Poultney Public Library at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, to bring to life Leo Lionni’s classic children’s book ‘Swimmy’ in a blend shadow puppets, animation and projections. ‘Swimmer’ is an original work inspired by Lionni’s story set on a picturesque Vermont river, with an original music score by Patrick Ross, a fifth-generation Vermont fiddler and composer. This free program is open to all ages. For more information, call 802-287- 5556.

Gilbert Hart Library

The Gilbert Hart Library, 14 South Main Street, Wallingford, will welcome Rutland High School’s Summer Encore Theatre Troupe on Wednesday, July 19, at 5 p.m. They will present ‘Mirror, Mirror, Show Me the Fairest World of All,’ a story with villains from folk and fairy tales around the world who have a change of heart and start a crusade to unite the world in peace. Audience members will be invited to be a part of the solution. There will be keepsakes and a challenge for them, too.

The play will also be performed at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, on the Weston Village Green, located on Route 100 in the center of Weston.

Summer Encore, which is in its 20th year, is a made up of students in grades 7 to 12 who develop and perform a new play each year.