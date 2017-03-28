Community News

Wells Act 46 Forum

The Wells Act 46 Study Committee is hosting a Wells Act 46 Community Forum on Wednesday, March 29. There will be a free dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by a discussion 6. Childcare will be provided. Community members can attend to learn why a re-vote is happening, get answers to your questions and clarify some of the contradictory information you may have heard. Copies of Act 46 materials, the vote warning and ballots will be available at the meeting. The meeting will be held at the Wells Village School, 36 MWA Loop, Wells. For more information, call 802-645-0386 or email lisa.mattison@rswsu.org.

Arlington Community Church in New Location

Arlington Community Church is moving! Starting on Sunday, April 2, the congregation will be meeting at the Chapel on the Green on Covered Bridge Road, off Route 313 in West Arlington. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings, with a fellowship and coffee time at 10 a.m. All are welcome. For additional information contact Pastor Tim Snyder at 912-665-0561 or pastor.tim.snyder@gmail.com.

Manchester Eagles News

The Manchester Eagles thank Town residents for voting to extend its tax exemption so they can continue to serve the community. The Eagles and its Auxiliary will be awarding several scholarships to high school seniors. Applications are available at Arlington High School, BBA and the Long Trail School. On Saturday, April 1, they will host several State officers at a 6 p.m. reception. Dancing will follow at 7 with the country rock band DV-8. The cost is $10. Bingo is held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month starting at 6:45. The Club is located on Route 11/30 across from Bob’s Diner. They can be reached at 802-362-9804.

Zion Church Alpha Course

Zion Episcopal Church, 5167 Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester, invites the community to join the Alpha Course, starting Wednesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. A typical Alpha evening consists of dinner, a video and small discussion groups. The course runs ten weeks, and there is usually an all-day or weekend retreat. Explore the Christian faith in a relaxed, non-threatening manner over ten, thought-provoking weekly sessions. It’s low key, friendly and is supported by all the main Christian denominations. More than two million people worldwide have already found it to be a worthwhile experience. For more information and to register, contact Zion Church at 802-362-1987 or go to alphana.org.