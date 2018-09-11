Community News and Things to Do

Cavendish Fund Available

The Cavendish Community Fund is now accepting grant applications for Fall 2018 awards. The deadline for applying is October 1. Applications and instructions are available at cavendishccca.org. Projects, programs or events must directly benefit the Cavendish community in some way. A panel of local citizens review applications and recommends grant awards based on the quality and feasibility of each proposal. Grants are not expected to exceed $1,000 each, and will depend primarily on the number of applications received and the amounts requested. This past spring the Fund made grants to Cavendish Streetscapes to put flags along Main Street in Proctorsville, to the Cavendish Elementary School for the third grade to produce its annual play, and to the Garden Committee to clean up the Svec Memorial Green. If you have a project to benefit Cavendish and need money, contact the Fund to discuss your idea. For information, call Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.

Wallingford Basket Raffle

A Basket Raffle to benefit the Eastwood Animal Clinic in Rutland and Aeolus Animal Hospital in East Dorset will be held on Saturday, September 15, at the Wallingford Firehouse on Railroad Street. Doors open at 12 noon, with drawings starting at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the event will help fund pet care for those in need. Contact Chris with questions, or to donate, at tekclk1990@gmail.com.

Chester Pancake Breakfast

Saint Luke’s Church at 313 Main Street is adjacent the Village Green, site of the Chester Fall Festival. The Church will be offering a homemade breakfast and table seating indoors and out on Saturday, September 15, with pancakes, bacon, blueberries, real maple syrup and beverages from 8 to 11 a.m. The cost is $6 per plate. For details, call 802-875-6000.

Manchester Basket Party

The Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles will hold a Basket Party on Saturday, September 15. Doors open at 11 a.m.; tickets will be drawn starting at 1 p.m. The $8 admission includes 20 tickets plus lunch. Sheets of extra tickets are $3 each. There will be door prizes and a special raffle for a basket of lottery tickets. All are welcome. Proceeds will go towards the Ladies’ Auxiliary scholarship fund. The Auxiliary holds bingo on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month. Bring a friend! The Eagles are located at 2282 Route 11 in Manchester Center. For more information, call Ann Troumbley at 802-867-5342.

Chester Spring Bulb Sale

On Saturday and Sunday, September 15 and 16, Chester Townscape volunteers will again be selling spring-flowering bulbs at Chester’s Fall Festival. All bulbs are top-quality, hardy, easy-care, deer resistant, and expected to return year after year when grown in full or part sun and in well-drained locations. The different varieties offered this year include early, mid and later bloomers with a variety of colors and heights, from taller alliums to short groundcovers. Bulbs will be sold in front of the Fullerton Inn and near the Hearse House/Public Tomb on Chester’s Main Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Also available will be Townscape’s popular, handmade walking sticks. All sales help support Chester Townscape’s seasonal floral displays. For further information, visit chestervt.gov/chester-townscape.

Martha’s Used Books

Martha’s Used Books, Route 7A, Arlington is featuring Norman Rockwell books and framed, original Saturday Evening Post covers at very reasonable prices. All books have been pre-screened and sorted. Weekly specials on various subjects are four for $1. Hours are Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Martha Canfield Library. If you have questions, send an email to martha_canfield_lib@hotmail.com.