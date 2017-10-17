Community News and Things to Do

Dorset Historical Society

The Dorset Historical Society will welcome Ruth Greene McNally and Warren Broderick as speakers for its Third-Thursday Lunchtime Lecture on October 19. McNally and Broderick are two of three scholars working on a database of Southern Vermont Artists spanning 60 years, beginning in 1922 with the group known as the Dorset Artists. Their presentation will treat the development of American art colonies and heritage collections and their role as progenitors of regional museums.The event begins at 12 noon and lasts about an hour. Attendees are invited to bring a sandwich; beverages and desserts are provided. These free monthly events take place at DHS’s Bley House Museum on Route 30 at Kent Hill Road, at the corner of Route 30 in Dorset Village. For details, go to dorsethistory.org or call 802-867-0331.

Pawlett Historical Society

On Thursday, October 19, the Pawlett Historical Society will host Deborah Lee Luskin to discuss ‘Getting from here to There: A History of Roads and Settlement in Vermont,’ at the Pawlet Town Hall, 122 School Street, Pawlet. This Vermont Humanities Council event is free, accessible and starts at 7 p.m. Luskin’s presentation will examine the difficulties of traveling in Vermont and the role it played in the state’s development, culture and politics. Learn how Vermont’s opposition to having good roads dates back to 1753 when the Abenaki joined forces with the French to protest the building of a British military road, as well as more modern resistance. Luskin asks, “Given this opposition, how is it we now drive cars in all seasons, in all weathers, in all corners of the state?” For details, contact Steve Williams at 802-645-9529 or voorburg00@comcast.net.

Talk to Focus on Discovery, Restoration of Historical Gunboat

Green Mountain Academy welcomes Art Cohn, director emeritus of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, to talk about the Revolutionary War gunboat Spitfire, which was found intact at the bottom of Lake Champlain in 1997. The talk will take place on Tuesday, October 24, at 5:30 p.m. in the Hunter Seminar Room at Burr and Burton Academy. In October 1776, British forces were committed to taking back control of strategic Lake Champlain and to that end, engaged an American fleet under the command of General Benedict Arnold in a three-day contest. This talk will share the details of these events and the just-released management recommendations for the preservation of this American treasure. The talk will be followed by a signing of Cohn’s book, ‘A Tale of Three Gunboats.’ Registration is $15 in advance or $20 at the door.To register, call 802-867-0111 or visit greenmtnacademy.org.

The Pember Library & Museum in Search of Art by Veterans

The Pember’s November First Friday event on November 3 will be in honor of American veterans. The main area of the Library will display various forms of art created by veterans, while Ken Burns’ film, ‘The Vietnam War,’ will screen in the children’s room; there will also be music from various war eras. Any veterans who would like to have their art showcased for a period of two weeks, and possibly sell their work, is asked to call Ardyce or Kris at 518-642-2525, or stop by the Library, located at 33 West Main Street in Granville, N.Y., during regular hours.