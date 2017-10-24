Community News, Events and Things to Do!

Wells Rummage Sale

The Wells United Methodist Church will be sponsoring a Rummage Sale, Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday; from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, stuff all you can in a bag (provided) will for just $3. Sale items include clothing, shoes, handbags, household items, toys, books and bedding. To dontate items for the sale, drop them off at the Church, located across from the green in the village of Wells, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, October 23 to 26. For further information, or to arrange pick-up of donations, call Peggy at 802-645-0804 or Karen at 518-642-1703.

Manchester Eagles Dance

The Manchester Eagles Club will host The Lustre Kings on Saturday, November 4, from 7 to 11 p.m. Come dance the night away and enjoy light refreshments, a cash bar, and a silent auction to raise funds for Credo House, a local organization dedicated to providing independent living for adults with disabilities. Tickets are $20 at the door.

East Dorset Basket Party

The East Dorset Congregational Church will host a Basket Party on Saturday, October 28, at the East Dorset Fire Hall, just off Route 7. Doors will open at 11 a.m., with the drawings beginning at 12:20 p.m. Your first sheet of tickets will be $5, and will include a light lunch. Additional sheets may be purchased for $2 each. There will be at least 100 baskets, filled with donations of a number of very nice items, including Lenox China, a hand-painted appetizer and dip set, a ceramic berry bowl, blown glass perfume bottles, Ansley and Lenox mini vases, Venetian glass candies and a handmade double quilt, to mention just a few.

Granville Chicken & Biscuit Supper

A family-style Chicken and Biscuit Supper will be held at the Granville Methodist Church, 18 Church Street, Granville, N.Y., on Thursday, October 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. The menu will include chicken, biscuits, real mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, cranberry sauce, cole slaw and beverages with homemade pie for dessert. Takes outs will be available. The cost is $10 for adults, $4 for kids five to 12, and free for age four and younger.

Bennington Lions Open House

The Bennington Lions Club has been serving the needs of Bennington, Pownal and Woodford for nearly 80 years. While best known for providing assistance for eyeglasses and hearing aids, the Bennington Lions also perform vision screenings for students at local schools and preschools. In November, they honor Veterans by hosting a dinner for them, and in December they have a Christmas party for seniors and the disabled, for whom they provide hearing and vision assistance. In February you’ll find them collecting food for the Vermont Lions’ Food From the Heart initiative. They also sponsor a poster contest for sixth graders. Is there more the Bennington Lions would like to be doing? Absolutely, yes. But doing more means more members are needed. To learn more on how you can help serve the community, please join them at an Open House at the Bennington Free Library on Wednesday, November 1, at 6 p.m. Bring your ideas for projects you would like to see the Club undertake. Residents of Pownal and Woodford are encouraged to join as well. If you can’t make the Open House, but are interested in learning more, call 802-442-4033 and speak with Kathy.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is on Saturday, October 28. In Bennington County, residents are encouraged to dispose of unneeded prescription medicines from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy in Bennington and at the permanent drop-off sites located at Bennington, Manchester and Winhall Police Departments County police departments as well as the Bennington County Sheriffs’ Office and the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Disposal at these sites is free and anonymous with no questions asked. Properly disposing medications at a take-back location gives the public an opportunity to prevent prescription medication abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused prescriptions. Bennington County residents disposed of 623 pounds of medications during the April 2017 collection event.

Liquids and sharps are not accepted. If you are unable to drive and need to dispose of prescription medications, call the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department at 802-442-4900. For more information about Take-Back Day, visit dea.gov or call The Collaborative at 802-824-4200 or your local law enforcement agency. For information about local drug abuse prevention programs, visit

thecollaborative.us.