Community News & Events

VSAC College Pathways

The Vermont Student Assistance Corporation will hold a free College Pathways workshops on Saturday, April 1, at Castleton University in Castleton, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn the entire college process: creating a college list that fits student needs and family finances; specifics on how to apply; strategies for taking SATs and ACTs; writing an application essay that stands out; understanding college costs and financial aid; and more. Student panelists give perspectives on applying and going to college – what worked (and what didn’t!), plus the challenges, successes and surprises once they got there. To reserve a seat, register at vsac.org/collegepathways.

Neighbor to Neighbor and Students Meet for Lunch & Discussion

Neighbor to Neighbor was privileged to have students from Burr and Burton Academy’s Mountain Campus join them for a pasta lunch on February 28. Lively discussions about life in the mountains ensued. It was a delightful meeting of young and older minds offering lots of laughs. If you would like to volunteer as a care-giver or know of someone who could benefit from Neighbor to Neighbor’s services, call 802-367-7787.

Irish Elves & Fairy Tales

The South Londonderry Free Library is honoring Saint Patrick’s Day with a workshop for children on Saturday, March 18, at 10:30 a.m. The workshop will be led by artist Casey Junker Bailey, who has been to Ireland to kiss the Blarney Stone and walk in the fairy glades. She will share stories and help children make their own green Irish landscapes and fairy folk to take home. The workshop is free of charge and appropriate for children of all ages. All materials will be provided. For more information, contact the Library at 802-824-3371.

Children’s Art Class

Stone Valley Arts will present ‘Artists and their Animal Muses, taught by Sarah Elworthy, on Wednesdays April 5, 12, 26 and May 3 and 10 from 4 to 5 p.m. The class is for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. Animals have been the subject matter of many influential pieces of art. In each class, participants will learn about famous artists and create their own pieces in their style. The $60 tuition covers all five sessions and includes materials. Scholarships are available. Stone Valley Arts is located at 145 East Main Street in Poultney, across from the High School. Contact Sarah Elworthy to reserve a spot for your child at 802-855-1744 or sarahhutton4@hotmail.com.