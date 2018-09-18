Community News & Things to Do

Law Office Food Drive

Winburn Law Offices, in conjunction with the Vermont Attorney General’s office and the Vermont Bar Association, is collecting food and contributions for the Vermont Foodbank through Friday, September 21, as part of the ‘Lawyers Fighting Hunger’ Food Drive. In last year’s two-week event, 32 Vermont law firms raised over $15,000 and collected over 4,400 food items that went directly to the Vermont Foodbank. All food donations will be donated to Bennington area Vermont Foodbank partner food shelves and meal sites. All food donations can be dropped off at Winburn Law Offices, 409 Main Street, Bennington, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until September 21. Monetary donations can be made at fundraise.vtfoodbank.org/WinburnLawOffices. For further information, call Erin Miller at 802-447-0100.

Northshire Hockey Association

NHA will be hosting Back-to-the-Rink Night for youth hockey players ages four to 14 at Riley Rink in Manchester on Tuesday, September 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. Board members will be available to answer questions and outfit new players in rental gear for $30, including everything they need except a hockey stick and skates. NHA will also be hosting an equipment swap and a fundraising spaghetti dinner that evening. Dinner will cost $7 for adults and $5 for youth ages 14 and under, and will include spaghetti, bread, salad, drinks and desserts. Online registration is now open. Practices start the week of October 21 and run through March 3. The 6U program for boys and girls ages six and under will cost $100 for 16 weeks of instruction. Participants must be independent skaters. For more information, visit northshirehockey.org or email Karen Grabher at registrar@northshirehockey.org.

Be Brave for Life Hike-a-thon

Be Brave for Life challenges you to hike with them to support brain tumor research at the fourth annual Hike-a-thon at Stratton Mountain Resort on Saturday, September 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. All ages are encouraged to participate. There will be a range of scavenger hunts and a basket raffle as well. Participate in a silent auction through September 30 – and register for the hike-a-thon at bebrave.life.

Nutcracker Auditions

The Ballet Center at Manchester will hold auditions for this year’s production of ‘The Nutcracker’ at the RKMiles Studio on Saturday, September 22. Ages 11 through teens should come at 2 p.m.; children ages six to ten at 2:30; ages three to five at 3; and boys of all ages at 3:30. Most rehearsals for children will be Saturday mornings (except Thanksgiving weekend). A costume/rehearsal fee of $55 is due at the time of the audition. Tentative dates for the performance are December 15 or 16 at Long Trail School, and December 21 or 22 at Burr and Burton Academy. If you have any interest, call 802 379-0759.

Lego Derby & Cub Scout Sign up

Families are invited to Manchester Cub Scout Pack 333’s annual Cub Scout sign-up and LegoCar Derby in the gym at Maple Street School on Saturday, September 22, at 1 p.m. This free event is open to all K to grade five boys and girls in Manchester and its surrounding towns. Materials will be provided for the building of a Lego car and racing it down the Cub Scout’s Pinewood Derby track. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. For details, contact Rob Peters at

ravenfire.geo@yahoo.com or Gary Saunders at gmoosevt@gmail.com.