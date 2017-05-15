Community Plant Sales

Manchester Plant Sale

Don’t miss the Garden Club of Manchester All Things Gardening-Annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., rain or shine, at Northshire Day School, 5484 Main Street/Route 7A, Manchester Center. Hardy perennials from members’ gardens plus some surprises will be for sale at very reasonable prices; half price at noon. Proceeds fund civic beautification projects such as the garden beds at Factory Point Town Green; flower boxes and planters in Manchester and Dorset; hanging baskets at the Rec Center Park House; floral arrangements at Southern Vermont Arts Center and the Manchester Community Library; and holiday wreaths donated to the Town Offices, the Library and area churches. For further information, contact Sally Brown at 802-362-3834 or Mary Schwartz at 802-362-7235 or visit gardenclubofmanchester.com.

Pawlet Plant Sale

A Plant Sale will be held at Pawlet Community Church on Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations of perennials, vegetable starts, annual flats, fruit shoots, tree shoots, and the like will be accepted on Friday, May 26; please leave them on the porch at the kitchen entry. Proceeds will benefit Church missions. The sale will include a garden basket raffle. For further information, call 802-867-2409.

Rupert Plant Sale

The Rupert Kittay Library’s Plant Sale will be taking place on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be well-labeled annuals, perennials, herbs and vegetables available for all your gardening needs. The plants will be in both pots and six-packs as well as hanging baskets. They have been grown locally to insure success. Come early for the best selection. If your garden has produced more perennials than you need, the Library will be happy to add them to the sale. Please label the plant, place in a plastic bag and bring to the Library between May 17 and 19. The Library is located at 2827 Route 153 in the center of Rupert. For details, visit rupertkittaylibrary.org or call 802-394-2444 and leave a message.

Bennington Plant Sale

The Second Congregational Church, 115 Hillside Street, Bennington, is hosting a Plant Sale on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. , offering a variety of perenniels, seedlings and even ferns. To learn more, call Lynn Williams at 802-375-6355 or Nora Parsons at 802-442-6766.