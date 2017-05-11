Community Sports Events

No Limits Golf Tournament to Support Bart Adaptive Sports

The Bart J Ruggiere Adaptive Sports Center is hosting their annual ‘No Limits’ Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 10. The tournament is scramble format with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m., held at the Manchester Country Club. The $125 individual entry fee includes green fee, cart and dinner. Bart Adaptive Sports is a chapter member of Disabled Sports USA and a member of the US Paralympic Sport Club. Their mission is to provide people with disabilities and their families the opportunity to enjoy outdoor sports, with a special focus on snow sports. The Bart Center is staffed by a network of dedicated volunteers who receive annual training to work with individuals with special needs. Over the past decade the Center has steadily grown and provides vital services to many individuals in the area.For tournament entry information or sponsorship opportunities, visit bartadaptive.org or call 802-824-6849.

Grace Cottage Golf Benefit to Take Place at Haystack Mountain

Support a great cause and enjoy an afternoon of golf on Friday, June 9, at Hermitage Golf Club at Haystack Mountain. Now in its eighth year, Grace Cottage Hospital’s ‘Tee It Up for Health’ Golf Benefit helps to support their patient care fund. Last year, the tournament raised an all-time record of $31,000 after expenses. The tournament will start with registration from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. The shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded, including a hole-in-one contest for a 2017 Subaru provided by Bennington Subaru. Registration closes when all team slots are filled or at 5 p.m. The player fee is $150, and includes a box lunch, greens fees, golf cart, logo wear, contests and an awards dinner served in the clubhouse following the tournament, plus a casual BBQ for all golfers at a hillside estate in Jamaica the evening before the event. The Hermitage Golf Club at Haystack Mountain, designed by acclaimed architect Desmond Muirhead in 1972, is located at 70 Spyglass Drive in Wilmington. For information on becoming a sponsor or playing, call Andrea Seaton at 802-365-9109, e-mail info@gracecottage.org. You can also register online at gracecottage.org.

Bennington Project Independence Golf Tournament

Bennington Project Independence, Adult Day Service (BPI) will be holding their sixth annual Golf Tournament on Sunday, June 25, at The Golf Club at Equinox in Manchester. The tournament is a four-person scramble format with a shot gun start at 12:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit BPI’s adult day services in Bennington. Opportunities for tee sponsorships are available. Registration is $110 per golfer, and includes an afternoon of great golfing and a grilled dinner buffet on the deck at the Dormy Grill. Dinner guests are welcome for an additional fee. There will be a $50,000 and two $10,000 hole-in-one contests, skills contests with great prizes, a golf basket raffle and a lottery ticket basket raffle. BPI provides comprehensive care and life-enriching programs for older persons, younger adults with disabilities and daytime respite and support for their family caregivers throughout Bennington County. For more information, call 802-442-8136 or email info@bpiads.org.