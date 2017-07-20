Composting Just Got Easier

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the High Meadows Fund have awarded two grants to help residents compost in their backyards or drop off food scraps at town transfer stations. Diverting food scraps from trash will reduce the state’s dependence on landfills and make better use of nutrient-rich materials.

“The whole purpose is to give people different options for their food waste, other than throwing it away,” said Gaye Symington, president of the High Meadows Fund, which has given over $55,000 for food scrap collection bins, signage and outreach. “Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions decrease when less organic matter is decomposing in landfills.”

DEC has granted over $40,000 to cut the cost of purchasing composting bins. Vermonters who participate in their district’s training program can purchase a bin at 50 percent off. Kristen Benoit of the Windham Solid Waste District says, “If folks don’t want to compost at home, they can drop off food scraps at participating transfer stations, or in some areas, request pick-up from haulers.”

Vermont’s Universal Recycling law will ban the disposal of food scraps in trash starting in 2020. Larger producers have already begun sending their food scraps to composting facilities.

“Moving food scraps out of the trash will help us achieve our goal of reducing landfill waste by 25 percent by 2020,” said Emily Boedecker, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

To find out about your composting options, visit online at 802recycles.com.