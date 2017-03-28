Computer Help at Mt. Holly Library

Computer expert Matt Sydorowich will teach computer skills and answer individual questions for PC Windows users at the Mount Holly Library on Saturday, April 8, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Learn how to avoid spam and scams, how to handle Windows 10, and much more. Bring your laptops and tablets or just come. Sydorowich is an accomplished computer expert and a thoughtful, caring instructor with decades of experience fixing computers and teaching others how to get the most from technology. The program is free and open to all. If you are interested in attending, email mthollylibrary@gmail.com.