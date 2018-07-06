Concert Time!

Bondville Concert Series Opens

The Bondville Concert Series kicks off on Friday, July 6, with Luminous Crush. The series takes place every other Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bondville Fairgrounds on Route 30 in Bondville, thanks to the sponsorship of local businesses, and will benefit the Winhall Food Pantry, the Winhall Libary, Winhall Community Arts Grace Cottage Hospital. The concerts continue with Dub Perpetual on July 20; Tommy Bones and the Thunderous Tones on August 3; Wyld Nightz on August 17; and Saints and Liars on August 31. Pack a picnic dinner, or enjoy offerings from food vendors. Dogs are not allowed on the fairgrounds, so please leave yours at home. Vendor spots are still available; contact Andy Gluss at skitrees51@aol.com.

Benefit Concert at Dionondehowa

Dionondehowa Wildlife Sanctuary and School, 148 Stanton Road, Shushan, N.Y., will host a Taconic Music NextGen concert featuring selected groups from its 2018 Chamber Music Intensive at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 8. The program will include Claude Debussy’s Piano Trio in G major and Pyotr Ilyitch Tchaikovsky’ String Quartet no.1 in D major, op. 11. A reception will follow the one-hour concert. Admission is $15, with proceeds to benefit both Taconic Music and Dionondehowa. Reservations are recommended, with payment requested at the door. RSVP to dionondehowa@yahoo.com or 518-854-7764.

Manchester Concerts on the Green

The schedule for Manchester’s 2018 Town Green Concert Series, sponsored by The Bank of Bennington, will begin on July 11 with the band Moose Crossing. Future concerts include the Muddy Hollow Band on July 18; Larry Lee Ebere on July 25; Saints and Liars on August 1; the Julie Shea Band on August 8; and the Legato Blues Band on August 15. Watch for encore concerts on August 22, sponsored by Long Trail School.The Wednesday night concerts start at 6 p.m., and are held at Factory Point Town Green on Depot Street (Route11/30), just east of the big roundabout. Attendees are reminded to bring a lawn chair or blanket. There is no smoking on the Town Green, and dogs must be leashed at all times. Questions should be directed to the Manchester Parks and Recreation Department at 802-362-1439 or parks@manchester-vt.gov.

DTF Summer Stars Gala

Dorset Theatre Festival (DTF) is celebrating its 41st season with the 2018 Summer Stars Celebration Gala honoring trustee Rick Jackson. The Gala will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, at the Old Gray Barn, 1582 Route 30, Rupert, and will feature music by the Roadside Blues Band, a special guest performance by international concert and recording artist Maxine Linehan, and a live auction. “Our board is proud to honor one of its own. Rick’s commitment, generosity and intellect are the reasons we are all still here. Now we get to celebrate him and support our beloved Festival at the same time,” said Mary Ann Van Degna, DTF Board member and chair of the Gala Committee. Special guests will include Academy Award-winner Estelle Parsons, playwright Theresa Rebeck and two-time Tony Award-winner Judd Hirsch. Admission includes a cocktail hour, a seated dinner and entertainment. DTF is also hosting an online auction, now open. Once-in-a-lifetime experiences on the virtual auction block include a backstage tour of Waitress on Broadway and a private flight piloted by Treat Williams; go to biddingforgood.com/summerstars2018.

Subscriptions for the 2018 Summer Season and single tickets are on sale now. The box office may be reached at 802-867-2223, Tuesday through Saturday, 12 to 6 p.m. For more information or to tickets online, visit dorsettheatrefestival.org.

Starline Rhythm Boys at SVAC

The Friday Night Live Summer Series at Southern Vermont Arts Center (SVAC) will take place on Fridays throughout July and August, featuirng music with artists spanning a variety of genres, including country, blues, rockabilly and oldies. The series kicks off with the Starline Rhythm Boys at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 6. Band members Danny Coane, Al Lemery and Bill Bratcher perform vintage country, honky-tonk and rockabilly music. They will be joined on stage by Dorie Reid, a two-time Vermont state fiddle champion, and local musician Will Mosheim. If you love great live music, delicious food, cold drinks (including craft beer) and a rocking good time, come by SVAC’s Arkell Pavilion, located off West Road in Manchester. Visit svac.org for tickets and more information.

Concerts in Cavendish

The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and the Town of Cavendish invite everyone to spend an evening on the Proctorsville Green starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 11, when the annual summer music series kicks off with the Davis Brothers Garage Band, known for their covers of Stevie Wonder, Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, among others. This will be the first of several concerts that are held on consecutive Wednesday nights in July and August. All are welcome. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair. The concerts are free. For more information, call Robin at 802-226-7736.

Future concerts include The Gully Boys on July 18; Rick Redington and the Luv on July 25; Yankee Chank on August 1; Jason Cann on August 8; and Sensible Shoes on August 15.

Mokoomba in Concert

Earth Sky Time Farm in Manchester welcomes the community to the third show of their 2018 on-farm concert series, Saturday, July 7, at 6 p.m. Mokoomba is one the most exciting bands to come out of Africa in the 21st century! This explosively talented six-man crew from northern Zimbabwe has toured over 40 countries on five continents, and performed at the world’s most prestigious international festivals. Mokoomba’s music is rooted in the Tonga, Luvale and Nyanja rhythms and melodies. Their signature sound is a mix of indigenous elements and influences from modern regional styles, such as Congolese soukous and South African vocal polyphony. The band’s kinetic, choreographed stage show centers around mesmerizing lead singer Mathias Muzaza’s full throated, leather-smooth tenor.

The Earth Sky Time double decker Bread Bus will be fired up, and the crew will be slinging wood-fired pizza with farm-fresh toppings. Beer, wine and kombucha will be available, too. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students/farmers; kids are free! Upcoming shows include the Haitian street music collective Lakou Mizik on July 22 and Spirit Family Reunion on August 5. Check out the full lineup at earthskytime.com. In the event of rain, shows are held inside the barn. Earth Sky Time Farm is located at 1547 Main Street/Route 7A South in Manchester.