Concert to Herald in a New Season at Park-McCullough House

The historic Park-McCullough House, 1 Park Street, North Bennington, opens for the season on Saturday, May 27. To celebrate, admission will be free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on opening day. Light refreshments will be served. Later that evening, musical storyteller Tavo Carbone kicks off the summer season of Park McCullough Carriage Barn Concerts at 7 p.m. Hailing from Brooklyn N.Y., and an alumni of Bennington College, Carbone will offer a selection of old and new songs with long-time collaborators Heather Sommerlad, Michael Chinworth and other friends. Tickets are by donation. A cash bar will be offered by Harvest Brewing. Call 802-442-5441 or visit parkmccullough.org for more information.