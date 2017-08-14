Concerts on the Green

Pawlet

The Washington County Band will perform a free outdoor concert in front of the Pawlet Public Library on Thursday, August 17, at 7 p.m. The band is an all-volunteer group of professional and amateur musicians under the direction of Geoffrey Gee, music director at Long Trail School. Bring your family and friends, a lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy a summer evening of big band music, show tunes, marches, light classical and pop favorites. This concert is sponsored as a community event by the Pawlet Public Library, Bob Schoenemann Real Estate, Lakes Lampshades, Marlee Farm Alpacas and the Pawlet Station Restaurant. For details, see washingtoncountyband.com or call 802-325-3123.

Manchester

On Wednesday, August 16, The Battenkillers will perform in the last Concert on the Green in Manchester. For more information, contact Manchester Parks and Recreation Department at 802-362-1439 or email parks@manchester-vt.gov.

Cavendish

Cavendish presents the last of its Wednesday evening concerts on the Proctorsville Green, August 16 at 5:30 p.m.(This concert starts half an hour earlier than other concerts in the series.) The band Yankee Chank has been performing Cajun and Zydeco music with fiddle, accordion, guitar and bass since 1996. The concert is free and open to the public. Bring a blanket or a chair and a picnic dinner. For more information, call Robin at 802-226-7736.