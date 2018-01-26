Cool Winter Thrills!

The North Bennington Winter Festival on Saturday, January 27, is a yearly Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce event that draws out locals, visitors, shops and the community to gather and share in some fun during the winter months. One of the main attractions will be the Lake Paran Plunge also known as the Penguin Plunge. Volunteers will be doing a full pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m., served by the Cub Scouts. Take the plunge at 11 a.m. if you dare; sign up online at bennington.com/winterfest.

Families are invited to stop by Southshire Community School for free cookie decorating starting at 10 a.m. and Head Start for photo ops and snacks.

The Friends of the John G. McCullough Free Library will host a pop-up book and media sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering quality used books at low prices, plus rare and antiquarian books, DVDs and CDs. Sale specials will be announced throughout the day. All proceeds from the sale directly fund Library programs, materials and services. A special penguin-themed storytime and craft are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. A family photo booth will be available as well, and kids who visit the Children’s Room can choose a free book of their choice to keep.

The Left Bank will offer massages and acupuncture; Winterfest sponsor Power Guru will be doing a solar display fair featuring electric car rides, and tastings of wine, beer and cheese from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The NorShaft Lions host their ninth annual Chili Fest at Saint John the Baptist Church Community Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Girl Scouts will also be there with a bake sale.

The Village School of North Bennington is hosting their Winter Carnival between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., with all sorts of fun activities for both children and adults. Kids can enjoy interactive STEM games, a bounce house, carnival food, glitter tattoos, games of skill and chance, a video game tournament, and much more, while adults can shop used book and white elephant sales. Admission is free, but tickets for the various fun venues are ten for $5, 25 for $10 or 55 for $20.

The Park-McCullough House will be hosting snowman building plus a fire pit and all you’ll need to make s’mores, in front of the big house from 12 to 3 p.m. It’s free and open to all.

Taraden Bed and Breakfast will offer pony rides for $5, and a winter art show by the Bennington Area Arts Council will take place at the train station, both from 12 to 3 p.m.

Local restaurants and businesses will be warming the crowd and feeding hungry bellies, too. Many will be offering specials. Weather permitting, a wagon ride will stop at each of the sites around the village and bonfires will be set up throughout the village to keep everyone warm. Maps directing the public to all the events and information will be available at various locations around North Bennington as well as the Bennington Area Chamber of Commerce located on Veterans Memorial Drive.

For further details, check out bennington.com/winterfest