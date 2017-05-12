Cork Dork Weekend to Launch Next Week In Manchester

Cork Dork Weekend, a time for savoring wine with all of your senses, brings epicureans and oenophiles together in Manchester for events running May 19 to 23. This culinary and wine festival includes three wine dinners, one book reading and reception, two movies and one intensive evening of wine-tasting.

Bianca Bosker, award-winning journalist and author of New York Times bestseller ‘Cork Dork: A Wine-Fueled Adventure Among the Obsessive Sommeliers, Big Bottle Hunters and Rogue Scientists Who Taught Me to Live for Taste,’ will host all events. On Saturday, May 20, at 4 p.m., enjoy wine, cheese and meet Bosker who will read from her New York Times bestselling book. Tickets to the event, for one or two people, include a copy of Bianca’s book and are available online.

Cork Dork Dinners begin Friday, May 19, with the first of three, ‘Journey through Piedmont,’ prepared by executive chef Sigal Rocklin at the Reluctant Panther. It will be followed by ‘North by Northwest,’ prepared by executive chef Jon Gatewood on Saturday, May 20, at The Dorset Inn and ‘Portuguese Inspiration,’ prepared by executive chef Vanessa Davis on Sunday, May 21, at The Copper Grouse. Menus for all dinners and other event details can be found at facebook.com/CorkDorkWknd. Reservations are required for each dinner.

Two movies that connect with the spirit of wine have been chosen for the weekend. Both will be shown at Village Picture Shows in Manchester on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21, at 11 a.m., to benefit the Manchester Screen Festival. On Saturday, watch the documentary ‘Somm: Into the Bottle’ by Jason Wise, a globe-trotting adventure made to answer the question “What is wine and why does it matter?” It is organized in ten mini-stories that each explore a different fundamental facet of wine from the cellar to the table.

On Sunday, see the dramatic comedy from 1969 called ‘The Secret Of Santa Vittoria.’ In this Italian town renowned for its vineyards, residents discover that the occupying Nazi troops plan to take all their wine for themselves. Determined to keep as many bottles as they can, the citizens, led by Mayor Italo Bombolini (Anthony Quinn), try to appease the Germans by offering them a generous number of cases and hiding the rest. Unfortunately, the Nazi leader, Captain Von Prum (Hardy Kruger), realizes that there is more wine, and becomes intent on finding it.

The final event has been organized by Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning and is aptly titled ‘Cork Dork: Savoring Wine with All Your Senses.’ Attendees will discover how to hone their palate, savor wine and what we all gain from moving beyond mindulness to sensefulness. There are only 16 tickets available for this event, held at a private home in Dorset.

Visit eonscreative.com for further information or contact Michael Ellenbogen at 802-768-8498 or email him at michael@eonscreative.com to book reservations at any of the events.