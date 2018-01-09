COSA Seeks Volunteers

The Rutland County Community Justice Center, a program of BROC Community Action, is seeking Circle of Support and Accountability (COSA) volunteers who support an individual (Core Member) coming out of incarceration and re-entering into a community. The objective of COSA is to repair the relationships between the Core Member and the community by facilitating restorative activities. This is a wonderful opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life. Contact Maggie at MGanguly@broc.org or 802-665-1746 for more information.

