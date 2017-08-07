Country/Bluegrass Jam to Benefit Haynes House of Hope

A new country/bluegrass jam, ‘Hope in the Valley’ will take place on Saturday, August 12, at the Argyle United Methodist Church, 12 Sheridan Street, Argyle, N.Y. The event, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m., will benefit the Haynes House of Hope in Granville, N.Y. A core group of musicians, including several from the Adirondack Fiddlers, will form the basis of the jam, playing banjo, guitar, mandolin and fiddle. Area musicians are invited to bring their instruments and play with the group. More information is available by calling Jani at 518-638-8026. Music lovers are encouraged to attend and enjoy an afternoon of great music and fellowship. Food will be available for purchase. The event will be held rain or shine under a large tent. Admission is by donation to Haynes House, a comfort care home for the terminally ill that provides care at no cost for the resident and their family in a home-like setting. For details, call 518-642-8155 or visit thehayneshouseofhope.org.