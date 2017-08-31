Course on Mental Illness for Families

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Berkshire County is offering Family-to-Family, a free course for family caregivers of those over 18 with serious mental illness, providing information and skills to cope and move toward recovery. It will be held on 12 Tuesdays at Berkshire Community College, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. beginning on September 12. Instructors are Liz Brown and Kate Fitzpatrick-Baltzell, who have lived the journey and can relate personally to those seeking knowledge and comfort. Information shared stays within the group. Participants will receive information on serious mental illnesses, including depression, bipolar, schizophrenia, anxiety, borderline personality, post-traumatic stress disorder and co-occurring brain disorders. Pre-registration by September 5 is required to attend. Completion of an application, found at namibc.org/education-and-support/family-to-family, is also required. Contact Liz at 413-449-4777 or lizzylovescoffee@gmail.com with any questions or to pre-register.