Cambridge Ham Dinner

The Cambridge Food Pantry, known as Loaves and Fishes, will be serving dinner on Saturday, April 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The menu will include baked ham with raisin sauce, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, rolls, dessert and beverage. Dine in or take out for only $10. All proceeds will benefit the food pantry as they continue to provide area residents every week with nutritious food. It is located on Route 22 in Cambridge, N.Y., next door to the NAPA store.