Danby-Mount Tabor Now Commended for War Memorial

The Vermont General Assembly has passed a resolution commending Danby-Mount Tabor Now for creating the Danby-Mount Tabor Veterans Memorial, which recognizes and honors over 700 residents in the two towns who served in our nation’s armed forces during wartime. The House concurrent resolution was introduced by Representative Linda Sullivan, Dorset, and co-signed by Representative Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, Middletown Springs, along with Rutland County State Senators Brian Collamore, Peg Flory and Kevin Mullin. Danby residents, Richard Carter, Tim Cameron and Steve Robson attended the legislative session and received the resolution on behalf of Danby-Mount Tabor Now. Carter, president of the Board of Trustees, said, “It has been an honor and a privilege to create the veterans memorial as a permanent reminder to all future generations of the bravery and patriotism of so many of our town residents. We could not have done so without the enormous support of so many in our communities, and we genuinely appreciate that the Vermont General Assembly has recognized our efforts.” Phase I of the memorial was dedicated in October 2016. Completion of Phase II will be celebrated this summer, including the installation of a marble plaza and benches, a community-wide art project in tribute to town veterans, additional veteran recognition components, and landscaping. Questions may be directed to rlcarter70@comcast.net or 860-418- 9863.