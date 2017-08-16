Danby-Mt. Tabor Shade Tree Project

The Mount Tabor-Danby Historical Society was one of the nine recipients to receive the 2017 Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence for its Shade Tree Project, presented by Governor Phil Scott on August 4. The project is a three-year iniative to plant approximately 50 maple trees along the streets in the historic area of both towns. The trees are replacing the giant maples that once lined the streets and died. The Vermont Governor’s Awards were established in 1993 to recognize the actions taken by Vermonters to conserve and protect natural resources, prevent pollution and promote environmental sustainability. These projects contribute significantly to protecting the environment, conserving engery and reducing the production of greenhouse gases. The Award was received by Bradley Bender, president of the Society, Blake Lohsen, Ernest Latham, and David Langsett, with Julia Moore of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.