DAR Honors Former VFW Post 6471 Commander John Balch

The Ormsby Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented a check to the Harned Fowler VFW Post 6471 in memory of John Balch on Wednesday. John was a native of Manchester, charter member and a former commander of the VFW Post 6471, and is the uncle of DAR member Georgia LaBatt. The funds were raised by a tag sale held at the VFW last fall. “I am so proud to be able to give back to the VFW in the name of my relative” said LaBatt. In attendance for the Ormsby Chapter DAR were Diane Pouliot, Linda Benway, Georgia LaBatt and Debra McPherson, the Ormsby Chapter Regent who presented the check to local Post Commander Bruce Charbonneau. John’s son Jason was also present at the ceremony along with ranking members of the VFW Post.

The Ormsby DAR is 121 years young and still growing. The DAR is a lineage-based membership service organization for women who are directly descended from a person involved in the United States’ struggle for independence. A non-profit group, they work to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Their motto is ‘God, Home, and Country.” Anyone interested in researching a Patriot or joining our chapter, please contact Debra McPherson at 802-342-3593.