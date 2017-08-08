David Sanger Returns to Weston

New York Times’ National Security Correspondent David Sanger returns to the Weston Playhouse for a special one-night-only lecture at 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, ‘Decoding the Trump Administration.’ Tickets, $45, include Sanger’s take on current events, audience Q&A moderated by Wayne Granquist and a dessert reception. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Weston Playhouse Theatre Company. Reserve your seat at westonplayhouse.org or 802-824-5288.

Sanger is national security correspondent for The New York Times and one of the newspaper’s senior writers. He is the author of two bestsellers on foreign policy and national security. His recent articles and interviews explore Trump’s first 100 days, North Korea and Russia’s potential tie to the 2016 presidential campaign.

A member of three Times’ teams that won the Pulitzer Prize, Sanger also won the Weintal Prize for diplomatic reporting for his coverage of the Iraq and Korea crises, the Aldo Beckman prize for coverage of the Presidency, and, in two separate years, the Merriman Smith Memorial Award for coverage of national security issues. ‘Nuclear Jihad,’ the documentary Sanger reported for Discovery/Times Television, won the DuPont Award.