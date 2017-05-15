Desert Storm Veterans to be Honored at Ribbon Cutting

On Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m., Desert Storm Veterans and their families will be honored by Vermont Veterans Service organizations and the State with an official ribbon cutting ceremony dedicating Vermont Route 22A as the ‘Desert Storm Veterans Memorial Highway.’ This special event will be held at American Legion Post 49, 72 South Main Street/Route 22A in Farihaven. Past VFW Commander Steve Leach petitioned the State of Vermont last year with support from citizens, the Vermont VFW, Vermont American Legion, Veterans of Vermont and the government of Vermont, all of whom wanted to recognize Desert Storm Veterans for eternity. The ceremony will be held rain or shine. Over 600,000 American military members were given the mission of re-establishing Kuwait’s freedom 26 years ago after it was invaded by Iraq, and, along with allies from several nations, they achieved victory.