DHS Luncheon Lecture to Host Local Textile Conservator

The Dorset Historical Society will present a free talk with textile conservator Michele Pagan at 12 noon on Thursday, January 19. The talk is part of the Dorset Historical Society’s series of monthly Third Thursday Luncheon Lectures. Based in private practice in East Dorset, native Vermonter Pagan has worked for numerous museums since 1984, including the Smithsonian Institution and Colonial Williamsburg. Over the past ten years, she has restored Vermont’s collection of Civil War flags and contributed to the conservation of Vermont painted theater curtains, stage decor used throughout the state in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Her presentation will include on-screen photography to illustrate those projects. Pagan will also discuss with attendees what they can do to care for their own collections, whether textiles or other items. The location is the DHS Bley House Museum on Route 30 at Kent Hill Road in Dorset. Attendees are invited to bring a sandwich; beverages and dessert will be provided. For further information, email info@dorsetvthistory.org or call 802-867-0331.