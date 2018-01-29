Digging Vermont Archeology

From 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 1, One World Conservation Center (OWCC) will host another talk in ‘The Valley We Live In’ series, when Jess Robinson will present ‘An Archaeological History of Vermont,’ an overview of the past, from when the first humans came to this region approximately 13,000 years ago, to the arrival of Europeans and beyond. Robinson will highlight recent discoveries and discuss a large-scale archaeological site excavation conducted for the Bennington Bypass project. He will be happy to answer questions following the presentation. The cost of his lecture is $5.

Jess Robinson is Vermont State Archaeologist in the Division for Historic Preservation. He has 15 years of experience as a Vermont archaeologist, working in both regulatory and academic settings, and has published numerous articles and book chapters on the archaeology of Vermont and the Northeastern region, presenting his findings at local, regional, national and international conferences. He has taught classes at the University of Vermont and Johnson State College.

‘The Valley We Live In’ series is hosted by OWCC and co-sponsored by the Vermont Woodlands Association and the Bank of Bennington.

Pre-register or get details at oneworldconservationcenter.org. OWCC is located at 413 Route 7 South, Bennington, on the right before the Apple Barn if coming from downtown.