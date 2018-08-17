Dionondehowa Welcomes Ecologist to Study Battenkill Backwater

Dionondehowa will welcome intuitive ecologist David Hunt as he conducts an initial exploration of the aquatic plants and animals who live in the large Backwater Sloughin the Sanctuary adjacent to the Battenkill from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 18. A slough (pronounced ‘slew’) is defined as an aquatic community separated laterally from an adjacent large stream by a raised floodplain levee, and cut off at its upstream end from that river most of the year, but connected at its lower end year-round. Backwater sloughs usually have very slow flow, deep mucky sediment and a rich diversity of aquatic plant and animal life. Typical plants include submergent aquatic macrophytes like waterweed, naiad and pondweeds. Typical animals include various types of minnows, aquatic macroinvertebrates and waterbirds. Hunt plans to develop an initial list of plants and animals for this habitat. Those who wish to participate in his study will help identify biota in and on the water. The cost is $25. Call 518-854-7764 to register. Visit dionondehowa.org to learn more.