‘Divided by Diversity’ to be Screened in Rutland

Duane Carelton’s ‘Divided by Diversity’ will be screened at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street, Rutland. The film will be followed by a Q&A with director Duane Carleton and several of the film’s participants. The showing is free and open to the public. The film, released in 2016, has also appeared on Vermont PBS, and tells the story of five high school students from the Bronx in New York City who attended a private high school in Rutland from 2010 to 2012. These students, who played on the school basketball team, were met with resistance and racism statewide from members of the community as well as parents of other students. The film explores the roots of the racism aimed at these young men.This will be the only showing in Rutland of the documentary, and will afford the public a one-time chance to meet and ask questions of the people directly involved with the story, including former MSJ coach Mark Benetatos, Wiz Kid founder and coach Mugsy Leggett, players Rob Cassell and Jaskin Melendez, host parent Cam Whittemore, former Burr and Burton Academy student Naomi Johnson, as well as Carleton.