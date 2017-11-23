Do You Know an Unsung Hero in the Greater Manchester Area?

Do you know a community volunteer who has made an extraordinary contribution to the quality of life in the greater Manchester community? One of the positive annual events associated with our community is the recognition of volunteerism through the Manchester and the Mountains Community Service Unsung Hero Award. Originally sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce 20 years ago, the Award recognizes the contributions of local heroes through the Manchester Selectboard’s Community Recognition Committee, which will accept letters of nomination by mail or email until Friday, December 1. The Town will hold a ceremony honoring this year’s recipient on Tuesday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Manchester Town Hall. All are welcome.

Each year since 1991 a committee has accepted nominations and chosen those they felt best exemplified selfless community service. Some years, it was one person, others, as many as five. Their names appear on a plaque in the Town Hall Meeting Room. These are the people who work quietly, often behind the scenes; volunteers, chairpersons, coaches, board members; people who, when asked, put their hand up, step forward or quietly make things happen with no motive other than to help out. Last year’s Unsung Hero was Dave Quesnel. The Selectboard assumed guardianship of this annual recognition in 2008.

Nominations may be sent by letter to: Wayne Bell, Chair, Selectboard Community Recognition Committee, 6039 Main Street, Manchester Center VT 05255 or by email to bell.w@manchester-vt.gov.