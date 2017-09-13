Dog Dock Diving Competition to Raise Funds for RCHS

The tenth annual Dog Dock Diving competition to benefit the Rutland County Humane Society will take place on Sunday, September 17, from 12 to 3 p.m., at the Palms on Lake Bomoseen, off of Route 30. Registration begins at 11 a.m. There will be prizes for first, second, and third place longest jumps in categories from novice to pro. There is a $10 entry fee for dogs, and donation for spectators. Stop by to watch or compete, and enjoy an afternoon of fun on beautiful Lake Bomoseen! For more information, call Rutland County Humane Society at 802-483-9171 or email jen@rchsvt.org.