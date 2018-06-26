Dog Park to Host Family Dog Day

Don’t miss Family Dog Day at the Manchester Dog Park, located in the Dana Thompson Rec Center on Route 30/Bonnet Streer, just north of Manchester Center, on Saturday, July 7. Taking place from 10 a.m. until 12 noon, this fun event is open to all nice dogs, no matter what their DNA or background. All proceeds are earmarked to support and improve southwestern Vermont’s first off-leash dog park, founded 11 years ago, as well as benefit Boy Scout Troop 332 of Manchester.

The MDP Foundation Board and the Boy Scouts are so anxious to have a big crowd at this friendly, tail-wagging show and competition that they’ve waived the registration fee for dogs; attending humans age 12 and up are $5 each. Dogs will be sorted into four categories – small, medium, large and puppy – to be put through their paces by their handlers; volunteer judges will rate them on obedience and good behavior. Award-winners in each category will go on to compete for Best in Show. Ribbons will be given to the top dogs each of the four categories, as well as to winners of special contests such as Best Trick, Owner-Handler Look-Alike and Overall Cuteness. Boy Scout Jonathan Saunders, who organized the first Family Dog Day two years ago as a way of raising money to design and outfit the dog-agility section of the MDP for his Eagle Scout project, will be MC of the event, with the Board of the MDP Foundation acting as co-host. Lunch, snacks and beverages will be available following the awards ceremony.

Canine attendees need up-to-date vaccinations, so no puppies under three months will be allowed. Participants will have to register to enter the park, so plan to arrive in plenty of time to sign in. Or, you can register in advance by contacting Jonathan at jsaunders19@burrburton.org. Questions? Get in touch with Jonathan or Nancy Boardman of the MDP at ngb@myfairpoint.net. The dog park will be closed to the public after 9 a.m. that morning to set up.