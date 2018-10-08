Donations Needed for Fall Clothing Giveaway

On Saturday, October 27, Vermont Heartworks will host its annual Fall Clothing Giveaway at Maple Street School in Manchester, from 8 to10 a.m. Donations of new or gently used, clean winter clothing can be dropped off any time at the Manchester Community Library and The Kitchen Store – or at Maple Street School on Friday, October 26, from 3 to 5 p.m. Heartworks is a local nonprofit organization whose mission is spreading acts of kindness in our community and helping to make a difference in the lives of people in need. Visit vtheartworks.org.