Dorset Chamber Music Residency

The Dorset Chamber Music Residency (DCMR) launches its inaugural season from June 25 to July 2, and will offer the public four vibrant performances. DCMR is a classical chamber music festival led by Alix Raspé and Fanya Wyrick-Flax of the flute and harp duo, kairos. This summer they will be in residence at the Colony House rehearsing and drawing inspiration joined by fellow musicians Andy Liang, Aaron Schwartz, Stephanie Price-Wong and Kyle Price of the KASA Quartet and Amalie Wyrick-Flax, clarinetist. Free concerts are slated for Sunday, June 25, at 10 a.m. with kairos at the Dorset Church’s service; Friday, June 30, at 4 p.m., outdoors at the Colony House with a potluck meal; and Saturday, July 1 at 3 p.m., with a Musical Storytelling Kids’ Workshop at the Dorset Village Library. The final concert will take place at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at the Dorset Church; tickets will be available at the door, and are $10 for students, $15 for adults. The programs will feature works by Ravel, Piazzola, Debussy, Brahms, Villa Lobos, Gandolfi, Korngold and more, made possible by a grant from New England Conservatory and generous private donors. For information, contact Alix Raspé at 203-252-7913 or email her at dorsetchambermusicresidency@gmail.com.